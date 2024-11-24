Swiss voters decided on four referendums on Sunday. Political scientist Oliver Strijbis assesses the results for blue News.

The expected referendum thriller has arrived: According to the first projections, the result is close for all four proposals.

A "no" is on the cards for the highway expansion and the tenancy law bill (owner-occupied property), a "yes" for the Efas health reform and the race is still wide open for the second tenancy law bill (subletting).

Political scientist Oliver Strijbis analyzes for blue News how the results came about and what they say about the public's trust in parliament and the government. Show more

Today, Sunday, the Swiss electorate voted on four proposals at national level: Freeway expansions, two changes to tenancy law and uniform financing in the healthcare system (Efas). The polls promised a thriller of a vote in the run-up to the vote.

And indeed, the first projections show an exciting race. Efas is likely to be accepted, whereas the highway expansion will not. In the case of the rental law proposals, two narrow "no" votes are on the cards - with subletting in particular still hanging in the balance.

"What surprises me most is that there will be a 'no' vote on the highway expansion and at the same time it is so close on the rental law proposals," says political scientist Oliver Strijbis. In an interview with blue News, he assesses the individual results and analyzes the overall mixed performance of the Federal Council and parliament.

Editor's note: The interview was conducted after the SRG projection was published at 1 pm. Changes are still possible based on the tight results.