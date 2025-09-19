The savings package has been put together in the department of President of the Swiss Confederation and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter. KEYSTONE

The Federal Council is putting together an austerity package worth billions: with the "relief package 27", it aims to curb the looming deficits in the federal finances from 2027. Savings will be made across the board - from the SRG to sports facilities and federal staff.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council has adopted "relief package 27", which is set to bring savings of CHF 2.4 to 3.1 billion from 2027.

Among other things, the SRG's international offering, sports facilities and federal staff will be affected, while Youth+Sport and social insurance will be spared.

Parliament is now debating the package, which could come into force at the beginning of 2027 and could be put to a popular vote. Show more

On Friday, the Federal Council adopted the dispatch on the "27 relief package". The aim of the programme is to stabilize the federal finances, as deficits of over two billion francs are looming from 2027. Relief of CHF 2.4 billion is planned in 2027, CHF 3 billion in 2028 and CHF 3.1 billion in 2029.

The package comprises around 60 measures, more than half of which require legislative changes. Further cuts are to be made via the budget and the financial plan. Around 90 percent of the savings volume relates to expenditure, while CHF 340 million is to be achieved through additional revenue - for example through higher taxation of capital withdrawals from pension assets and the auctioning of import quotas in agriculture.

Federal Council has adjusted the package

Following the consultation process, the Federal Council has made adjustments. In terms of climate policy, the buildings program remains in place, but has been realigned. In future, up to CHF 200 million per year from the CO₂ levy can be used to replace heating systems and renovate buildings. The cantons must make equal contributions. A further 200 million is earmarked for new technologies.

There will be cuts to SRG's international offering: from 2027, the federal funding for Swissinfo and 3Sat will be discontinued, and from 2029 also for TV5Monde. SRG will nevertheless continue to provide content for the Swiss abroad. In the area of sport, the Youth+Sport program will be spared, while contributions to sports facilities of national importance will be reduced.

Savings are also planned for federal personnel. CHF 300 million is to be cut by 2028, including CHF 190 million in personnel costs. From 2027, employees will also have to pay part of the risk premium for occupational pensions themselves.

The deal now goes to Parliament. The Council of States will discuss the package in the winter session, the National Council in spring 2026. As the program is subject to an optional referendum, the people could ultimately also decide. The plan is for it to come into force at the beginning of 2027.

