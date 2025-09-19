blue News lists all the pointsThe Federal Council wants to save billions with these 60 measures
The Federal Council is putting together an austerity package worth billions: with the "relief package 27", it aims to curb the looming deficits in the federal finances from 2027. Savings will be made across the board - from the SRG to sports facilities and federal staff.
The Federal Council has adopted "relief package 27", which is set to bring savings of CHF 2.4 to 3.1 billion from 2027.
Among other things, the SRG's international offering, sports facilities and federal staff will be affected, while Youth+Sport and social insurance will be spared.
Parliament is now debating the package, which could come into force at the beginning of 2027 and could be put to a popular vote.
On Friday, the Federal Council adopted the dispatch on the "27 relief package". The aim of the programme is to stabilize the federal finances, as deficits of over two billion francs are looming from 2027. Relief of CHF 2.4 billion is planned in 2027, CHF 3 billion in 2028 and CHF 3.1 billion in 2029.
The package comprises around 60 measures, more than half of which require legislative changes. Further cuts are to be made via the budget and the financial plan. Around 90 percent of the savings volume relates to expenditure, while CHF 340 million is to be achieved through additional revenue - for example through higher taxation of capital withdrawals from pension assets and the auctioning of import quotas in agriculture.
Federal Council has adjusted the package
Following the consultation process, the Federal Council has made adjustments. In terms of climate policy, the buildings program remains in place, but has been realigned. In future, up to CHF 200 million per year from the CO₂ levy can be used to replace heating systems and renovate buildings. The cantons must make equal contributions. A further 200 million is earmarked for new technologies.
There will be cuts to SRG's international offering: from 2027, the federal funding for Swissinfo and 3Sat will be discontinued, and from 2029 also for TV5Monde. SRG will nevertheless continue to provide content for the Swiss abroad. In the area of sport, the Youth+Sport program will be spared, while contributions to sports facilities of national importance will be reduced.
Savings are also planned for federal personnel. CHF 300 million is to be cut by 2028, including CHF 190 million in personnel costs. From 2027, employees will also have to pay part of the risk premium for occupational pensions themselves.
The deal now goes to Parliament. The Council of States will discuss the package in the winter session, the National Council in spring 2026. As the program is subject to an optional referendum, the people could ultimately also decide. The plan is for it to come into force at the beginning of 2027.
This is the list
Nr.
Massnahme (in Mio.)
2027
2028
2029
1
Einfrieren der IZA-Ausgaben bis 2030
107
167
234
2
Kürzung im Eigen- und Transferbereich des EDA
6
6
6
3
Reduktion des Beitrags für das Internationale Rotkreuz- und Rothalbmond-Museum in Genf
1
1
1
4
Verzicht auf Abgeltung an diplomatische Gruppe der Genfer Polizei
1
1
1
5
Entschädigung polizeilicher Massnahmen des BAZG an Flughäfen
22
22
22
6
Stärkung der Nutzerfinanzierung im ETH-Bereich
78
78
78
7
Kürzung des Bundesbeitrags für den SNF
131
139
139
8
Kürzung der Ressortforschung
26
26
26
9
Massnahmen im Kulturbereich
6
10
12
10
Kürzung der Finanzhilfen für die Sportförderung
17
18
17
11
Kürzung der Subventionen für ausserschulische Kinder- und Jugendförderung
1
2
2
12
Kürzung der Beiträge für Hauptstrassen
17
18
18
13
NAF: Kürzung der Einlagen
100
100
100
14
Erhöhung des Kostendeckungsgrads im regionalen Personenverkehr
58
59
60
15
Kürzung bei den Verbundaufgaben im Umweltbereich
47
49
52
16
Kürzung der Qualitäts- und Absatzförderung
11
11
11
17
Kürzung der Finanzhilfen für Schweiz Tourismus
11
11
11
18
Kürzung der Mittel von Innotour
2
3
3
19
Kürzung des Beitrags an Prüfkosten Produktesicherheit
1
1
1
20
Kürzungen bei EnergieSchweiz
20
20
20
21
Kürzung der freiwilligen Beiträge an die Europäische Weltraumorganisation (ESA) und an die übrigen internationalen Organisationen ausserhalb der IZA
26
25
26
22
Massnahmen im Eigenbereich
200
300
300
23
Verzicht auf Anschubfinanzierungen für Digitalisierungsprojekte
2
2
2
24
Redimensionierung des Auslandangebots der SRG
19
19
19
25
Verzicht auf Entschädigungen an Einsatzbetriebe für Einsätze von Zivildienstpflichtigen
3
3
3
26
Stärkung der Nutzerfinanzierung der kantonalen Hochschulen
120
120
120
27
Verzicht auf projektgebundene Beiträge an die Hochschulen
28
30
30
28
Kürzung des Bundesbeitrags für Innosuisse
32
33
33
29
Aufhebung der Förderbestimmungen im Weiterbildungsgesetz
19
20
20
30
Kürzung der Innovations- und Projektbeiträge in der Berufsbildung auf 50 Prozent
10
10
10
31
Verzicht auf die Unterstützung der kantonalen französischsprachigen Schule in Bern
1
1
1
32
Kürzung des Beitrags an Modellversuche im Straf- und Massnahmenvollzug auf 50 Prozent
1
1
1
33
Kürzung der indirekten Presseförderung
20
20
20
34
Verzicht auf Beitrag Ausbildung Programmschaffende
1
1
1
35
Verzicht auf Beiträge Verbreitung Programme in Bergregionen
1
1
1
36
Verzicht auf Entsorgungsbeiträge
48
49
49
37
Harmonisierung der Abgeltungsdauer für Integrationspolitik auf 5 Jahre
243
388
436
38
Verzicht auf Ausbildungsbeiträge Opferhilfe
0,3
0,3
0,3
39
BIF: Kürzung der Einlagen
200
200
200
40
Kürzung der Beiträge an den grenzüberschreitenden Personenschienenverkehr
20
20
20
41
Teilverzicht auf Förderung alternativer Antriebssysteme für Busse und Schiffe
56
56
56
42
Verzicht auf Beiträge für automatisiertes Fahren
2
2
2
43
Kürzung der allgemeinen Strassenbeiträge
32
31
26
44
Kürzung der Bundesbeiträge an Regionalflughäfen auf Bundesinteressen
25
25
25
45
BAFU: Verzicht auf Unterstützung von Pilot- und Demonstrationsanlagen
6
7
7
46
Verzicht auf weitere Fondseinlagen Landschaft Schweiz
5
5
5
47
Verzicht auf Förderung im Bereich Bildung und Umwelt
6
6
6
48
Verzicht auf Beihilfen Viehwirtschaft
5
5
4
49
Verzicht auf die Förderung der Obstverwertung
2
2
2
50
Erhöhung Versteigerung Zollkontingente
127
127
127
51
Kürzung der Landschaftsqualitätsbeiträge auf 50 Prozent
65
65
52
Priorisierungen bei Subventionen für Klimapolitik
372
389
400
53
BFE: Verzicht auf Unterstützung von Pilot- und Demonstrationsanlagen
19
24
24
54
Regionalpolitik: Verzicht auf weitere Fondseinlagen und auf Steuererleichterungen
13
26
26
55
Finanzausgleich: Kürzung des soziodemografischen Lastenausgleichs und Schaffung eines temporären Härtefallausgleichs
67
67
67
56
Höhere Besteuerung von Kapitalbezügen der 2. und 3. Säule