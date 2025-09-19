  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

blue News lists all the points The Federal Council wants to save billions with these 60 measures

Petar Marjanović

19.9.2025

The savings package has been put together in the department of President of the Swiss Confederation and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter.
The savings package has been put together in the department of President of the Swiss Confederation and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter.
KEYSTONE

The Federal Council is putting together an austerity package worth billions: with the "relief package 27", it aims to curb the looming deficits in the federal finances from 2027. Savings will be made across the board - from the SRG to sports facilities and federal staff.

19.09.2025, 14:43

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Federal Council has adopted "relief package 27", which is set to bring savings of CHF 2.4 to 3.1 billion from 2027.
  • Among other things, the SRG's international offering, sports facilities and federal staff will be affected, while Youth+Sport and social insurance will be spared.
  • Parliament is now debating the package, which could come into force at the beginning of 2027 and could be put to a popular vote.
Show more

On Friday, the Federal Council adopted the dispatch on the "27 relief package". The aim of the programme is to stabilize the federal finances, as deficits of over two billion francs are looming from 2027. Relief of CHF 2.4 billion is planned in 2027, CHF 3 billion in 2028 and CHF 3.1 billion in 2029.

The package comprises around 60 measures, more than half of which require legislative changes. Further cuts are to be made via the budget and the financial plan. Around 90 percent of the savings volume relates to expenditure, while CHF 340 million is to be achieved through additional revenue - for example through higher taxation of capital withdrawals from pension assets and the auctioning of import quotas in agriculture.

Federal Council has adjusted the package

Following the consultation process, the Federal Council has made adjustments. In terms of climate policy, the buildings program remains in place, but has been realigned. In future, up to CHF 200 million per year from the CO₂ levy can be used to replace heating systems and renovate buildings. The cantons must make equal contributions. A further 200 million is earmarked for new technologies.

There will be cuts to SRG's international offering: from 2027, the federal funding for Swissinfo and 3Sat will be discontinued, and from 2029 also for TV5Monde. SRG will nevertheless continue to provide content for the Swiss abroad. In the area of sport, the Youth+Sport program will be spared, while contributions to sports facilities of national importance will be reduced.

Savings are also planned for federal personnel. CHF 300 million is to be cut by 2028, including CHF 190 million in personnel costs. From 2027, employees will also have to pay part of the risk premium for occupational pensions themselves.

The deal now goes to Parliament. The Council of States will discuss the package in the winter session, the National Council in spring 2026. As the program is subject to an optional referendum, the people could ultimately also decide. The plan is for it to come into force at the beginning of 2027.

This is the list

Nr. Massnahme (in Mio.) 2027 2028 2029
1Einfrieren der IZA-Ausgaben bis 2030107167234
2Kürzung im Eigen- und Transferbereich des EDA666
3Reduktion des Beitrags für das Internationale Rotkreuz- und Rothalbmond-Museum in Genf111
4Verzicht auf Abgeltung an diplomatische Gruppe der Genfer Polizei111
5Entschädigung polizeilicher Massnahmen des BAZG an Flughäfen222222
6Stärkung der Nutzerfinanzierung im ETH-Bereich787878
7Kürzung des Bundesbeitrags für den SNF131139139
8Kürzung der Ressortforschung262626
9Massnahmen im Kulturbereich61012
10Kürzung der Finanzhilfen für die Sportförderung171817
11Kürzung der Subventionen für ausserschulische Kinder- und Jugendförderung122
12Kürzung der Beiträge für Hauptstrassen171818
13NAF: Kürzung der Einlagen100100100
14Erhöhung des Kostendeckungsgrads im regionalen Personenverkehr585960
15Kürzung bei den Verbundaufgaben im Umweltbereich474952
16Kürzung der Qualitäts- und Absatzförderung111111
17Kürzung der Finanzhilfen für Schweiz Tourismus111111
18Kürzung der Mittel von Innotour233
19Kürzung des Beitrags an Prüfkosten Produktesicherheit111
20Kürzungen bei EnergieSchweiz202020
21Kürzung der freiwilligen Beiträge an die Europäische Weltraumorganisation (ESA) und an die übrigen internationalen Organisationen ausserhalb der IZA262526
22Massnahmen im Eigenbereich200300300
23Verzicht auf Anschubfinanzierungen für Digitalisierungsprojekte222
24Redimensionierung des Auslandangebots der SRG191919
25Verzicht auf Entschädigungen an Einsatzbetriebe für Einsätze von Zivildienstpflichtigen333
26Stärkung der Nutzerfinanzierung der kantonalen Hochschulen120120120
27Verzicht auf projektgebundene Beiträge an die Hochschulen283030
28Kürzung des Bundesbeitrags für Innosuisse323333
29Aufhebung der Förderbestimmungen im Weiterbildungsgesetz192020
30Kürzung der Innovations- und Projektbeiträge in der Berufsbildung auf 50 Prozent101010
31Verzicht auf die Unterstützung der kantonalen französischsprachigen Schule in Bern111
32Kürzung des Beitrags an Modellversuche im Straf- und Massnahmenvollzug auf 50 Prozent111
33Kürzung der indirekten Presseförderung202020
34Verzicht auf Beitrag Ausbildung Programmschaffende111
35Verzicht auf Beiträge Verbreitung Programme in Bergregionen111
36Verzicht auf Entsorgungsbeiträge484949
37Harmonisierung der Abgeltungsdauer für Integrationspolitik auf 5 Jahre243388436
38Verzicht auf Ausbildungsbeiträge Opferhilfe0,30,30,3
39BIF: Kürzung der Einlagen200200200
40Kürzung der Beiträge an den grenzüberschreitenden Personenschienenverkehr202020
41Teilverzicht auf Förderung alternativer Antriebssysteme für Busse und Schiffe565656
42Verzicht auf Beiträge für automatisiertes Fahren222
43Kürzung der allgemeinen Strassenbeiträge323126
44Kürzung der Bundesbeiträge an Regionalflughäfen auf Bundesinteressen252525
45BAFU: Verzicht auf Unterstützung von Pilot- und Demonstrationsanlagen677
46Verzicht auf weitere Fondseinlagen Landschaft Schweiz555
47Verzicht auf Förderung im Bereich Bildung und Umwelt666
48Verzicht auf Beihilfen Viehwirtschaft554
49Verzicht auf die Förderung der Obstverwertung222
50Erhöhung Versteigerung Zollkontingente127127127
51Kürzung der Landschaftsqualitätsbeiträge auf 50 Prozent6565
52Priorisierungen bei Subventionen für Klimapolitik372389400
53BFE: Verzicht auf Unterstützung von Pilot- und Demonstrationsanlagen192424
54Regionalpolitik: Verzicht auf weitere Fondseinlagen und auf Steuererleichterungen132626
55Finanzausgleich: Kürzung des soziodemografischen Lastenausgleichs und Schaffung eines temporären Härtefallausgleichs676767
56Höhere Besteuerung von Kapitalbezügen der 2. und 3. Säule190190
57Änderung Subventionsgesetz
Total EP27 2'396 3'010 3'138

More from the department

Deceased at the age of 63. Who could replace Alfred Heer in the National Council

Deceased at the age of 63Who could replace Alfred Heer in the National Council

"We will miss you"Swiss politics mourns the loss of National Councillor Alfred Heer

Major operation in Cham. Small plane crashes into Lake Zug

Major operation in ChamSmall plane crashes into Lake Zug