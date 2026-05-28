2.35 p.m.

According to close associates, the alleged perpetrator of the Winterthur attack not only has severe psychological problems, but has also been telling conspiracy stories for years. This was the result of research by the "Republik" into the attacker's personal environment.

According to the Republic, judicial documents also show that the man believes the IS attacks in Paris were staged to harm Islam. He also classifies 9/11 as staged for the same reason. Furthermore, he doubts the existence of Osama bin Laden and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of IS.

According to the police report, the perpetrator said: "I don't know these people and I don't even know if these people exist. That goes into these conspiracy theories. I just think there are higher powers doing this to declare war on Islam."

According to Republik, the alleged knife attacker grew up with his two brothers in Wülflingen, a district of Winterthur. They attended kindergarten, elementary school and high school there. The parents come from a village in Turkey, which the family visited regularly during the summer vacations. They still have an apartment there today.

As teenagers, the brothers spent a lot of time in a youth center, later they often met at the bus stop in Wülflingen. From 2014, this became a meeting place for radical Islamic circles. Some of the young people regularly visited the An'Nur mosque and its youth group.

According to an informant, the perpetrator was by far the most radical figure among the three brothers and one of the most exposed IS sympathizers in Winterthur, reports Die Republik. He had played an important connecting role between different generations of the scene: "Everyone knows him - and he knows everyone."

At the same time, the perpetrator was not fully recognized within Salafist circles. According to the informant, he lacked credibility due to his lack of knowledge of Arabic and his heavy smoking, which is why many did not take him particularly seriously.