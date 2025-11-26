Elisabeth Baume-Schneider has prevailed: The Federal Council is still planning the next AHV reform without increasing the retirement age, but wants to create incentives for working longer. KEYSTONE

With the next major AHV reform (AHV2030), the retirement age is not to be increased, but incentives to work longer are to be created. This is the Federal Council's position in the new AHV guidelines.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council wants to promote the desire to work longer with several measures.

The aim is to prevent an increase in the retirement age.

Among other things, the AHV reform provides for higher tax-free allowances, the abolition of the maximum age and contributions on dividends. Show more

The Federal Council wants to increase the AHV allowance to encourage people to work longer. The income exempt from AHV contributions is to be increased from CHF 16,800 to CHF 21,800 per year. The government also wants to regularly adjust the allowance in line with wage and price trends.

The income of pensioners on which contributions are due is to be multiplied by a factor of 1.4. This would make it possible to increase the pension level up to the maximum pension, the Federal Council wrote in a statement. Postponing retirement is to become more attractive and, in return, the incentives for early retirement are to be reduced.

No more maximum age

The Federal Council also wants to abolish the maximum AHV retirement age as part of the reform: Today, it is not possible to top up your pension after the age of 70, although 70-year-old and older employees must also pay AHV contributions.

The Federal Council wants to address the retirement age in the next AHV reform and then look at making it more flexible. It wants to examine models that take into account the severity of the work, the occupation and the level of education.

However, the Federal Council wrote that this would require information that the AHV does not currently have. With AHV2030, employers will therefore be obliged to provide additional information.

The Federal Council also has plans on the revenue side to raise an additional CHF 700 million in contributions by 2040: In the upper income brackets, the self-employed should no longer have to contribute less, but the same amount as employees. The Federal Council wants to make daily sickness and accident benefits subject to AHV contributions and thus prevent gaps in contributions.

AHV contributions on dividends

In future, the Federal Council wants to levy AHV contributions on "unusually high dividends" that certain companies pay out to employee shareholders. Dividends are not currently subject to AHV contributions. According to the Federal Council, this could lead to a dividend being paid out instead of a salary.

The financing of the AHV from 2030 to 2040 depends on parliament's decisions on the financing of the 13th AHV pension. This will be paid out from 2026.

The consultation on AHV 2030 is due to begin in spring 2026.