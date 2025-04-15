Not only the Gotthard is affected The federal government warns of heavy Easter traffic on these roads
Dominik Müller
15.4.2025
As early as Wednesday before Easter, traffic on Swiss highways will be tight. The Federal Roads Office is warning of traffic jams, traffic diversions and disruptions to public transport.
- The Federal Roads Office is forecasting long traffic jams from Wednesday, April 16.
- Here is an overview of the routes that are likely to be affected by particularly heavy traffic.
The picture is repeated year after year: long lines of cars form on Swiss roads over Easter. This is unlikely to change in 2025. The Federal Roads Office (Astra) is expecting long traffic jams and major traffic obstructions from Wednesday, April 16.
As expected, this will particularly affect the north-south A2 Gotthard and A13 San Bernardino axes. High traffic volumes are also expected on the feeder routes to the well-known tourist regions and on the highways in the Swiss Plateau.
According to Astra, Easter traffic usually starts early on the Wednesday afternoon before the holidays. From this time onwards, as well as on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, travelers can expect a great deal of lost time and long waiting times - especially in front of the north portal of the Gotthard road tunnel and on the San Bernardino route.
Unwanted diversionary traffic
The wave of return journeys on the south-north axis is expected from later on Easter Sunday, with high levels of return traffic also expected on Easter Monday.
Overcrowded roads often lead to unwanted alternative traffic. This puts a strain on people in the towns and villages along the national roads, and there is a risk of gridlock in the regions. Local private and business traffic, public transport (buses, postal buses) and slow traffic on cantonal and municipal roads are hindered and the risk of accidents increases. Astra therefore asks travelers to stay on the freeway even in traffic jams and not to leave it.
In addition to the usual high volume of traffic in the conurbations of Zurich, Basel, Bern, Lucerne, Lausanne and Geneva, mainly on the A1, A2 and A3, additional restrictions are to be expected on the following routes during the vacation period:
Freeways particularly affected by Easter traffic
- A1 Geneva (incl. Bardonnex border crossing)
- A1/A3 Zurich
- A1 Härkingen - Wangen a.A.
- A1 Kirchberg - Schönbühl
- A2/A3 Basel (incl. border crossings to F and D)
- A2 Belchen Tunnel - Härkingen
- A2/A14 Lucerne region (from Stans-Nord/return journey)
- A2 Erstfeld - Biasca (Gotthard road tunnel)
- A3 Walenstadt - Reichenburg
- A4 Axenstrasse
- A8 Interlaken - Spiez
- A8 Sarnen - Lopper junction
- A1/A9 Lausanne
- A9 La Veyre/Vevey - Bex-Nord
- A12 Châtel-St-Denis - La Veyre/Vevey
- A13 Sarganserland - Rothenbrunnen
- A13 Andeer - Mesocco
- Border crossings A9 Vallorbe (VD), A2 Chiasso-Brogeda (TI) and A24 Gaggiolo (TI)
Main roads particularly affected by Easter traffic
- Spiez - Kandersteg (outward journey)
- Gampel - Goppenstein (return journey)
- Brunnen - Flüelen (Axenstrasse)
- Göschenen - Andermatt
- Raron - Brig
- Bellinzona - Locarno
- H338 Sihlbrugg - Hanegg (Hirzel route)
- As well as various main roads in the Bernese Oberland, in Graubünden and in the side valleys of Valais
Waiting times at the car transport
- Furka in Realp (outward journey, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Lötschberg in Kandersteg (outward journey, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Vereina in Klosters-Selfranga (outward journey, 8 am to 4 pm)
- Furka in Oberwald (return journey, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Lötschberg in Goppenstein (return journey, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Vereina in Lavin-Sagliains (return journey, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Due to SBB renovation work on the Simplon Tunnel, BLS car loading trains between Brig and Iselle will only run every 2 hours at Easter. This can lead to longer waiting times in both directions.
Bike shuttle on Axenstrasse
- From April 1, the summer timetable will once again apply to the Axenstrasse cycle shuttle. With this timetable, the bike shuttle will run hourly between Brunnen and Sisikon and in the opposite direction from 6.25 a.m. until 8.50 p.m. in the evening.