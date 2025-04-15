Traffic jam in front of the Gotthard - it feels like it's always been there We never learn: Easter traffic at the Gotthard with a huge rush at the car loading station on the Gotthard route. (Picture from April 4, 1958) Image: KEYSTONE/PHOTOPRESS-ARCHIV/Jules Vogt Even almost 10 years later, things don't look much better: The vacation queue winds its way northwards in the Schöllenen near the Gotthard. (Picture from August 6, 1969) Image: (KEYSTONE/Str) You really wouldn't want to be a bus driver here. On July 11, 1981, there was also a traffic jam in the form of a loooong queue of cars snaking down the Gotthard ramp. Image: KEYSTONE/Str The traffic was - as always - at a standstill in front of the Gotthard. It doesn't seem to matter whether it's Easter, spring, summer or fall vacation: Everyone just always wants to go to Ticino. Admittedly, it is simply beautiful there. (Picture from April 1981.) Image: KEYSTONE/Str Just don't lose your nerve: Have a drink, sit back and enjoy the sun (or if it rains, be glad you don't get wet). (Travelers in the Easter traffic jam at the Gotthard, March 23, 1983. Image: KEYSTONE/Str Sufficient snacks are also a must. This was as true then as it is now: Easter traffic jam at the Gotthard, travelers picnicking on their hoods. (Picture from March 23, 1983. Image: KEYSTONE/Str A traffic jam is the perfect opportunity to finally (finish) that book you've been carrying around with you the whole time. Maybe that's what this boy thought when he turned the hood of his car into his reading chair during the annual Easter traffic jam on March 23, 1983. Image: KEYSTONE/Str It doesn't look much better in color... It may look like a folk festival, but it's a traffic jam on the north-south link, the Gotthard route. What else? (Picture from July 11, 1981. Image: KEYSTONE/Str This picture is probably familiar to us all: on the outward journey as well as the return journey through the Gotthard. (Picture from April 13, 2009, return trip traffic on the Gotthard highway before Airolo) Image: KEYSTONE/Karl Mathis At least there are some very nice views from time to time. For example, when you get stuck in Beckenried (NW) like these poor souls on April 10, 1989. Before the Seelisberg tunnel, the vehicles were lined up in kilometers-long columns. Image: KEYSTONE/SIGI TISCHLER Traffic jam in front of the Gotthard - it feels like it's always been there We never learn: Easter traffic at the Gotthard with a huge rush at the car loading station on the Gotthard route. (Picture from April 4, 1958) Image: KEYSTONE/PHOTOPRESS-ARCHIV/Jules Vogt Even almost 10 years later, things don't look much better: The vacation queue winds its way northwards in the Schöllenen near the Gotthard. (Picture from August 6, 1969) Image: (KEYSTONE/Str) You really wouldn't want to be a bus driver here. On July 11, 1981, there was also a traffic jam in the form of a loooong queue of cars snaking down the Gotthard ramp. Image: KEYSTONE/Str The traffic was - as always - at a standstill in front of the Gotthard. It doesn't seem to matter whether it's Easter, spring, summer or fall vacation: Everyone just always wants to go to Ticino. Admittedly, it is simply beautiful there. (Picture from April 1981.) Image: KEYSTONE/Str Just don't lose your nerve: Have a drink, sit back and enjoy the sun (or if it rains, be glad you don't get wet). (Travelers in the Easter traffic jam at the Gotthard, March 23, 1983. Image: KEYSTONE/Str Sufficient snacks are also a must. This was as true then as it is now: Easter traffic jam at the Gotthard, travelers picnicking on their hoods. (Picture from March 23, 1983. Image: KEYSTONE/Str A traffic jam is the perfect opportunity to finally (finish) that book you've been carrying around with you the whole time. Maybe that's what this boy thought when he turned the hood of his car into his reading chair during the annual Easter traffic jam on March 23, 1983. Image: KEYSTONE/Str It doesn't look much better in color... It may look like a folk festival, but it's a traffic jam on the north-south link, the Gotthard route. What else? (Picture from July 11, 1981. Image: KEYSTONE/Str This picture is probably familiar to us all: on the outward journey as well as the return journey through the Gotthard. (Picture from April 13, 2009, return trip traffic on the Gotthard highway before Airolo) Image: KEYSTONE/Karl Mathis At least there are some very nice views from time to time. For example, when you get stuck in Beckenried (NW) like these poor souls on April 10, 1989. Before the Seelisberg tunnel, the vehicles were lined up in kilometers-long columns. Image: KEYSTONE/SIGI TISCHLER

As early as Wednesday before Easter, traffic on Swiss highways will be tight. The Federal Roads Office is warning of traffic jams, traffic diversions and disruptions to public transport.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Roads Office is forecasting long traffic jams from Wednesday, April 16.

Here is an overview of the routes that are likely to be affected by particularly heavy traffic. Show more

The picture is repeated year after year: long lines of cars form on Swiss roads over Easter. This is unlikely to change in 2025. The Federal Roads Office (Astra) is expecting long traffic jams and major traffic obstructions from Wednesday, April 16.

As expected, this will particularly affect the north-south A2 Gotthard and A13 San Bernardino axes. High traffic volumes are also expected on the feeder routes to the well-known tourist regions and on the highways in the Swiss Plateau.

This year too, Easter traffic is likely to back up for several kilometers in front of the Gotthard north portal. Archivbild: Keystone

According to Astra, Easter traffic usually starts early on the Wednesday afternoon before the holidays. From this time onwards, as well as on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, travelers can expect a great deal of lost time and long waiting times - especially in front of the north portal of the Gotthard road tunnel and on the San Bernardino route.

Unwanted diversionary traffic

The wave of return journeys on the south-north axis is expected from later on Easter Sunday, with high levels of return traffic also expected on Easter Monday.

Overcrowded roads often lead to unwanted alternative traffic. This puts a strain on people in the towns and villages along the national roads, and there is a risk of gridlock in the regions. Local private and business traffic, public transport (buses, postal buses) and slow traffic on cantonal and municipal roads are hindered and the risk of accidents increases. Astra therefore asks travelers to stay on the freeway even in traffic jams and not to leave it.

In addition to the usual high volume of traffic in the conurbations of Zurich, Basel, Bern, Lucerne, Lausanne and Geneva, mainly on the A1, A2 and A3, additional restrictions are to be expected on the following routes during the vacation period:

Freeways particularly affected by Easter traffic A1 Geneva (incl. Bardonnex border crossing)

A1/A3 Zurich

A1 Härkingen - Wangen a.A.

A1 Kirchberg - Schönbühl

A2/A3 Basel (incl. border crossings to F and D)

A2 Belchen Tunnel - Härkingen

A2/A14 Lucerne region (from Stans-Nord/return journey)

A2 Erstfeld - Biasca (Gotthard road tunnel)

A3 Walenstadt - Reichenburg

A4 Axenstrasse

A8 Interlaken - Spiez

A8 Sarnen - Lopper junction

A1/A9 Lausanne

A9 La Veyre/Vevey - Bex-Nord

A12 Châtel-St-Denis - La Veyre/Vevey

A13 Sarganserland - Rothenbrunnen

A13 Andeer - Mesocco

Border crossings A9 Vallorbe (VD), A2 Chiasso-Brogeda (TI) and A24 Gaggiolo (TI) Show more

Main roads particularly affected by Easter traffic Spiez - Kandersteg (outward journey)

Gampel - Goppenstein (return journey)

Brunnen - Flüelen (Axenstrasse)

Göschenen - Andermatt

Raron - Brig

Bellinzona - Locarno

H338 Sihlbrugg - Hanegg (Hirzel route)

As well as various main roads in the Bernese Oberland, in Graubünden and in the side valleys of Valais Show more

Waiting times at the car transport Furka in Realp (outward journey, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Lötschberg in Kandersteg (outward journey, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Vereina in Klosters-Selfranga (outward journey, 8 am to 4 pm)

Furka in Oberwald (return journey, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Lötschberg in Goppenstein (return journey, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Vereina in Lavin-Sagliains (return journey, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Due to SBB renovation work on the Simplon Tunnel, BLS car loading trains between Brig and Iselle will only run every 2 hours at Easter. This can lead to longer waiting times in both directions. Show more

Bike shuttle on Axenstrasse From April 1, the summer timetable will once again apply to the Axenstrasse cycle shuttle. With this timetable, the bike shuttle will run hourly between Brunnen and Sisikon and in the opposite direction from 6.25 a.m. until 8.50 p.m. in the evening. Show more

