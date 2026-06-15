The federal budget for 2025 has been approved. Following the National Council, the Council of States also approved it on Monday. Instead of the projected deficit of just under 500 million francs, the budget shows a surplus of nearly 1.2 billion francs.

Partly due to unexpected payments from the canton of Geneva (photo), the 2025 federal budget closed better than expected. (File photo)

Unlike on June 2 in the National Council, the budget sparked little discussion in the smaller chamber on Monday. Aside from the chair of the Finance Committee, only Neuchâtel SP Council of States member Baptiste Hurni spoke up. He noted that budgets consistently turn out better than anticipated.

He wondered whether the relief package approved by Parliament in the spring had really been necessary. Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told him that it had been. Without the relief package, the 2027 budget would be in the red.

In the National Council, the Left and the center-right had engaged in a heated, hour-and-a-half-long exchange of speeches. While the center-right majority in the lower house warned against excessive optimism, the Left sharply criticized the austerity policy.