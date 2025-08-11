Farriers shoe the hooves of horses, ponies, mules and donkeys. KEYSTONE

Many young people start an apprenticeship in August - including in rare trades. These five professions are not very common.

At the beginning of the first week of August, many young people start a new phase in their lives - they begin their apprenticeship. Apprenticeships in business administration are particularly popular. However, at the request of blue News, the Netzwerk Kleinstberufe also explains that there are apprenticeships that are much less common.

Wind instrument maker

Musik Hug offers apprenticeships as a wind instrument maker, among other things. KEYSTONE

The apprenticeship as a wind instrument maker lasts four years and takes place in a music store or a private workshop. During this time, apprentices learn to make and repair wind instruments made of wood and metal such as flutes, saxophones, oboes, clarinets, French horns and trombones.

Their tasks also include selling or renting out instruments and providing individual advice to customers. They take customers' requests, plan the necessary work, prepare quotations and explain how to care for the instruments properly. They also prepare work reports.

When building wind instruments, they draw sketches, produce individual and spare parts - such as slides, valves or keys - solder the individual parts and treat the surfaces of the instruments, for example by polishing or sanding. In the repair area, they dismantle the instruments, check them for damage and repair defects such as dented metal parts, bent pipes or damaged wooden elements. Traces of oxidation are also removed from brass instruments in a special bath.

The maintenance of wind instruments is also part of their job: they clean the instruments, replace damaged parts, check and adjust the mechanics and tune the instruments regularly so that they sound optimal.

Skills shortage in the industry

There are several companies in Switzerland that train apprentices as wind instrument makers. "Vocational training is organized by the Interessengemeinschaft Musikinstrumentenbau and is an association of various music professions," writes Nina Spiri from Musik Spiri Winterthur at the request of blue News.

"An apprenticeship year for wind instrument makers in training has around two to seven apprentices," she continues. However, this varies from year to year.

"There aren't that many companies in the field of wind instrument making and therefore not that many apprenticeships. In addition, wind instruments are a product that not everyone can use, like a bicycle, for example," says Spiri. The shortage of skilled workers is a major issue: "The few apprenticeships and the small number of professionals are problematic for our industry," says Spiri.

Fabric designer

The loom in the picture was built in 1568. KEYSTONE

Fabric designers design and weave fabrics from natural and synthetic fibers on hand looms, mostly for clothing, accessories and home textiles. The three-year apprenticeship takes place in a hand weaving mill. They develop concepts according to customer requirements or their own ideas, create designs on the computer or on paper and take color theory and current fashion trends into account.

Before weaving, they select materials, produce technical drawings (cartridges) and patterns and calculate the required fabric and thread count. During weaving, they use hand and computer-controlled looms and process various fibers. Post-treatment includes methods such as washing, roughening or decatizing to ensure the quality of the fabric. They often produce one-off pieces or small series, which they present in their own store or at trade fairs.

Farrier

Farrier training lasts four years. KEYSTONE

Farriers shoe the hooves of horses, ponies, mules and donkeys. They carefully check the condition of the hooves and the needs of the animal when standing and in the gaits of walk, trot, canter and jump.

They also determine which type of horseshoe is used and how shoeing is carried out. They fit prefabricated horseshoes in the workshop. When shoeing, they build up trust in the animal, remove old nails and horseshoes, trim the horn and heat the appropriate horseshoes to place them hot on the hoof.

After cooling down, the horseshoes are fastened with nails and carefully riveted. Finally, they check the animal again while it is standing and moving to ensure that the new horseshoes fit perfectly and that the animal remains in good condition.

8 to 15 apprenticeships per year

The apprenticeship lasts four years and takes place in a farrier's workshop. "There are eight to 15 apprenticeships per year," says a spokeswoman for Farriertec Suisse, the national association of farriery businesses, to blue News. "There could easily be a few more. Companies would train, but not actively advertise apprenticeships."

There are two vocational schools in Switzerland, one in Lausanne and one in Olten, which are currently attended by around 50 people over the four years of the apprenticeship.

When asked why more people do not pursue this profession, she replies: "There is not an endless supply of work. It doesn't require as much as a car mechanic, for example. It's also a skilled trade."

Violin maker

When making stringed instruments, they make violins, violas, cellos and double basses entirely by hand. KEYSTONE

Violin makers build, maintain, repair and restore string instruments such as violins, violas, cellos and double basses. They work wood with planes, chisels, rasps and files and use a great deal of manual skill and sensitivity. The apprenticeship lasts four years and takes place in a workshop or at the violin making school in Brienz (BE).

During repairs, they replace parts such as bridges, necks or pegs, straighten fingerboards, glue open areas and rehair bows. They also assess the sound and playability of the instruments.

They make all instrument parts by hand, use woods such as sycamore maple, spruce and ebony and work them carefully, for example by planing and steam bending. Gluing is done with water-soluble hot glue to facilitate later repairs. They also advise customers on servicing and repairs and lend out instruments and accessories.

Not that rare

"We advertise three apprenticeships per year, and between 10 and 15 candidates take the entrance exams," writes Birgit Steinfels, co-head of the violin making school. This means there are 12 trainees at the school over the four-year apprenticeship.

"Compared to other apprenticeships with small numbers, the profession is not that rare," says Steinfels. "In Switzerland alone, there are around 100 businesses and around 200 active violin makers," she continues in response to an inquiry from blue News.

This is also a good thing - after all, they are currently looking after around 18,000 pupils at Swiss music schools who are currently learning a string instrument. In addition, there are around 400 amateur orchestras, 40 professional orchestras and countless classical music festivals.

Gilder/framers

Training as a gilder/framing artist takes four years. KEYSTONE

Gilders/framers produce frames for pictures and mirrors and frame various objects professionally. They gild or color the frames with materials such as gold or silver foil, stains and varnishes. An important part of their work is advising on styles and materials for framing or restoration.

They select the wood, cut it to size, glue and sand the frames carefully. They then prime the surface, cut metal leaf and apply it using poliment or oil gilding. They also mix colors, varnish frames and use patination processes to create aging effects. They also repair, conserve and restore existing frames.

For framing, they cut cardboard for passe-partouts and glass, process the glass edges, mount the picture carrier and insert the picture into the frame.

"Everyone has a standard interchangeable frame"

The apprenticeship lasts four years and takes place in a gilder-framing studio. "At the moment, between two and four apprenticeships are offered each year," says Mina Karrer from the Swiss Picture and Frame Association. "This number has been stable for a few years," she continues.

There are various reasons why the profession is so rare. Gilders and framers are a small industry that forms a "niche". "You can buy a standard size removable frame from all large furniture and department stores," writes Karrer blue News.

"We come into play when it comes to framing special formats of pictures that may also be more expensive and need to be framed correctly for conservation purposes, for example for museums, galleries and private collectors." The demand is therefore not huge, but it is essential for her customers. That's why the stores are usually small and the cost of training someone is high.