Hoch-Ybrig, 1825 m above sea level
Weissfluhjoch, 2660 m above sea level
Flumserberg, Maschgenkann, 2220 m above sea level
Säntis, 2502 m above sea level
Jaunpass, 1508 m above sea level
Riederalp, 1905 m above sea level
Saas-Grund, 1559 m above sea level.
Hoch-Ybrig, 1825 m above sea level
Weissfluhjoch, 2660 m above sea level
Flumserberg, Maschgenkann, 2220 m above sea level
Säntis, 2502 m above sea level
Jaunpass, 1508 m above sea level
Riederalp, 1905 m above sea level
Saas-Grund, 1559 m above sea level.
The first snow fell in the mountains on Tuesday night: According to MeteoSwiss, there was 10 to 15 centimeters of fresh snow.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- It's cold in Switzerland on Tuesday morning.
- The first snow has arrived.
- MeteoSwiss had already predicted ten to 15 centimetres of fresh snow on Monday.
It's cold in Switzerland on Tuesday morning. So cold that the first snow is falling at higher altitudes. The snow line is around 1000 m. MeteoSwiss was already forecasting ten to 15 centimetres of fresh snow on Monday. Pictures show how the landscape is already covered in white in many places.
After the brief onset of winter in the lowlands, high fog is expected again from Wednesday: this will only clear in places. In the mountains, it will be sunny again by the weekend.