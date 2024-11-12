The first snow is here Hoch-Ybrig, 1825 m above sea level Image: Screenshot Webcam Weissfluhjoch, 2660 m above sea level Image: Screenshot Webcam Flumserberg, Maschgenkann, 2220 m above sea level Image: Screenshot Webcam Säntis, 2502 m above sea level Image: Screenshot Website Jaunpass, 1508 m above sea level Image: Screenshot Website Riederalp, 1905 m above sea level Image: Screenshot Website Saas-Grund, 1559 m above sea level. Image: Screenshot Webcam The first snow is here Hoch-Ybrig, 1825 m above sea level Image: Screenshot Webcam Weissfluhjoch, 2660 m above sea level Image: Screenshot Webcam Flumserberg, Maschgenkann, 2220 m above sea level Image: Screenshot Webcam Säntis, 2502 m above sea level Image: Screenshot Website Jaunpass, 1508 m above sea level Image: Screenshot Website Riederalp, 1905 m above sea level Image: Screenshot Website Saas-Grund, 1559 m above sea level. Image: Screenshot Webcam

The first snow fell in the mountains on Tuesday night: According to MeteoSwiss, there was 10 to 15 centimeters of fresh snow.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you It's cold in Switzerland on Tuesday morning.

The first snow has arrived.

MeteoSwiss had already predicted ten to 15 centimetres of fresh snow on Monday. Show more

It's cold in Switzerland on Tuesday morning. So cold that the first snow is falling at higher altitudes. The snow line is around 1000 m. MeteoSwiss was already forecasting ten to 15 centimetres of fresh snow on Monday. Pictures show how the landscape is already covered in white in many places.

After the brief onset of winter in the lowlands, high fog is expected again from Wednesday: this will only clear in places. In the mountains, it will be sunny again by the weekend.