All white in the mountains The first snow has fallen

Lea Oetiker

12.11.2024

The first snow is here
The first snow is here. Hoch-Ybrig, 1825 m above sea level

Hoch-Ybrig, 1825 m above sea level

Image: Screenshot Webcam

The first snow is here. Weissfluhjoch, 2660 m above sea level

Weissfluhjoch, 2660 m above sea level

Image: Screenshot Webcam

The first snow is here. Flumserberg, Maschgenkann, 2220 m above sea level

Flumserberg, Maschgenkann, 2220 m above sea level

Image: Screenshot Webcam

The first snow is here. Säntis, 2502 m above sea level

Säntis, 2502 m above sea level

Image: Screenshot Website

The first snow is here. Jaunpass, 1508 m above sea level

Jaunpass, 1508 m above sea level

Image: Screenshot Website

The first snow is here. Riederalp, 1905 m above sea level

Riederalp, 1905 m above sea level

Image: Screenshot Website

The first snow is here. Saas-Grund, 1559 m above sea level.

Saas-Grund, 1559 m above sea level.

Image: Screenshot Webcam

The first snow fell in the mountains on Tuesday night: According to MeteoSwiss, there was 10 to 15 centimeters of fresh snow.

12.11.2024, 09:04

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • It's cold in Switzerland on Tuesday morning.
  • The first snow has arrived.
  • MeteoSwiss had already predicted ten to 15 centimetres of fresh snow on Monday.
It's cold in Switzerland on Tuesday morning. So cold that the first snow is falling at higher altitudes. The snow line is around 1000 m. MeteoSwiss was already forecasting ten to 15 centimetres of fresh snow on Monday. Pictures show how the landscape is already covered in white in many places.

After the brief onset of winter in the lowlands, high fog is expected again from Wednesday: this will only clear in places. In the mountains, it will be sunny again by the weekend.