The weather is autumnal and unsettled for the last weekend of September. According to MeteoNews, after a brief clearing in the morning, dense clouds will cover the lowlands on Friday. Rain is to be expected from the afternoon onwards. Western Switzerland in particular will be affected early on, followed later by the foothills of the Alps, the Central Plateau and eastern Switzerland.
It will remain cool and wet across the country on Saturday. Only on Sunday will there be improvement in sight: the clouds will clear, temperatures will rise again to up to 15 degrees in places and the precipitation will ease.
Meanwhile, the first snow of the season is falling in the mountains. The snow line is between 1800 and 2100 meters. In Zermatt on the Rothorn, in Graubünden around Arosa and in the Engadine, for example near St. Moritz, the peaks are already covered in a white layer.
In the lowlands, temperatures are between 9 and 14 degrees. "The umbrella definitely belongs in your luggage from the afternoon", writes the weather service.
Wir wollen deine Wetter-Bilder
Extremwetter? Hagel? Sturm? Oder doch eitel Sonnenschein? Melde dich bei uns und schick uns deine Bilder.
Am einfachsten erreichst du uns über WhatsApp unter
+41 79 282 27 12
oder per
E-Mail
.