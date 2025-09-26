The first patches of snow can already be seen on the Weissfluhjoch near Davos. Screenshot Webcam

The weather in Switzerland is changeable at the end of September: while it remains wet in the lowlands, the first snowflakes have already fallen in the Alps.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you From Friday afternoon, rain will start to fall in large parts of Switzerland.

Temperatures in the lowlands will only be between 9 and 14 degrees.

Up to half a meter of fresh snow falls in the Alps above 1800 meters. Show more

The weather is autumnal and unsettled for the last weekend of September. According to MeteoNews, after a brief clearing in the morning, dense clouds will cover the lowlands on Friday. Rain is to be expected from the afternoon onwards. Western Switzerland in particular will be affected early on, followed later by the foothills of the Alps, the Central Plateau and eastern Switzerland.

It will remain cool and wet across the country on Saturday. Only on Sunday will there be improvement in sight: the clouds will clear, temperatures will rise again to up to 15 degrees in places and the precipitation will ease.

Snow has already fallen on the Rothorn in Zermatt. Screenshot Webcam

Meanwhile, the first snow of the season is falling in the mountains. The snow line is between 1800 and 2100 meters. In Zermatt on the Rothorn, in Graubünden around Arosa and in the Engadine, for example near St. Moritz, the peaks are already covered in a white layer.

In the lowlands, temperatures are between 9 and 14 degrees. "The umbrella definitely belongs in your luggage from the afternoon", writes the weather service.