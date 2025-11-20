  1. Residential Customers
Winter is here This is how beautiful the first snow is

Dominik Müller

20.11.2025

Winterstart Switzerland
Winterstart Switzerland. In Kandersteg BE there was a lot of shoveling today ...

In Kandersteg BE there was a lot of shoveling today ...

Image: BRK News

Winterstart Switzerland. ... so that traffic did not come to a standstill either on the roads or on the rails.

... so that traffic did not come to a standstill either on the roads or on the rails.

Image: BRK News

Winterstart Switzerland. Herisau AR was transformed into a winter wonderland.

Herisau AR was transformed into a winter wonderland.

Image: BRK News

Winterstart Switzerland. Schwägalp was also covered in white on Thursday.

Schwägalp was also covered in white on Thursday.

Image: BRK News

Winterstart Switzerland. And anyone looking for snow in the canton of Schaffhausen found it in Siblingen.

And anyone looking for snow in the canton of Schaffhausen found it in Siblingen.

Image: BRK News

Winterstart Switzerland. In Urnäsch AR, waterproof pants were needed if you wanted to sit on these benches.

In Urnäsch AR, waterproof pants were needed if you wanted to sit on these benches.

Image: BRK News

It has been snowing widely in Switzerland since Thursday morning. Year after year, the white splendor leads to beautiful shots. You can find a selection in the gallery.

20.11.2025, 16:26

20.11.2025, 16:35

From today, Thursday, until the beginning of next week, Switzerland will be experiencing a period of wintry weather. According to the weather service "MeteoNews", temperatures will barely rise above freezing from tomorrow Friday to Sunday. Even icy days, i.e. temperatures below freezing, are possible.

This season's snow fell in many places on Thursday. You can find a few impressions from various regions in the gallery above.

🌦️ Wir wollen deine Wetter-Bilder

Schick uns deine besten Aufnahmen!

Am einfachsten erreichst du uns über WhatsApp: +41 79 282 27 12.

Oder via E-Mail.

