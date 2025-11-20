Winterstart Switzerland In Kandersteg BE there was a lot of shoveling today ... Image: BRK News ... so that traffic did not come to a standstill either on the roads or on the rails. Image: BRK News Herisau AR was transformed into a winter wonderland. Image: BRK News Schwägalp was also covered in white on Thursday. Image: BRK News And anyone looking for snow in the canton of Schaffhausen found it in Siblingen. Image: BRK News In Urnäsch AR, waterproof pants were needed if you wanted to sit on these benches. Image: BRK News Winterstart Switzerland In Kandersteg BE there was a lot of shoveling today ... Image: BRK News ... so that traffic did not come to a standstill either on the roads or on the rails. Image: BRK News Herisau AR was transformed into a winter wonderland. Image: BRK News Schwägalp was also covered in white on Thursday. Image: BRK News And anyone looking for snow in the canton of Schaffhausen found it in Siblingen. Image: BRK News In Urnäsch AR, waterproof pants were needed if you wanted to sit on these benches. Image: BRK News

It has been snowing widely in Switzerland since Thursday morning. Year after year, the white splendor leads to beautiful shots. You can find a selection in the gallery.

Dominik Müller

From today, Thursday, until the beginning of next week, Switzerland will be experiencing a period of wintry weather. According to the weather service "MeteoNews", temperatures will barely rise above freezing from tomorrow Friday to Sunday. Even icy days, i.e. temperatures below freezing, are possible.

This season's snow fell in many places on Thursday. You can find a few impressions from various regions in the gallery above.