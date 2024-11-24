The water for ice bathing is between 0 and 15 degrees. Keystone

Ice bathing remains a popular winter activity this year too. These are the five most beautiful places in Switzerland for ice bathing.

People swim in Switzerland all year round, even in winter.

Now the ice bathing season has officially started again.

These are the five most beautiful places for ice bathing in Switzerland. Show more

The ice bathing season has officially started again. You plunge up to your chest into cold water, which is between 0 and 15 degrees.

The aim is to stay in the water as long as possible. Any lake or river can be used for this. However, these five places are particularly good for ice bathing:

Eisbadi, Arosa

You can easily get into the icy cold water in Arosa through an exposed hole in the ice. Eisbadi Arosa

The Untersee in Arosa is a popular place for swimming in winter and summer. You can get into the icy cold water through an exposed hole in the ice without any problems, but at your own risk. A single entry costs five francs, and beginners can also book a workshop from 150 francs.

Plaun da Lej ice baths, Engadin

You can dive into the idyllic Lake Sils every day from 9 am to 5 pm. Engadin Tourismus

In the Engadin, the Plan da Lej invites you to take an ice bath. You can dive into the idyllic Lake Sils every day from 9 am to 5 pm. Coat racks and hot tea are available on site. Admission costs five francs per person.

Bischofszell, Thurgau

The historic Thurbrücke bridge. Thurgau Bodensee Tourismus

In Bischofszell, at the historic stone Thurbrücke bridge, you can bathe in the ice-cold Thur during the winter months. Depending on the water level, the water is either a few centimetres deep enough for a refreshing footbath or several meters deep enough for an entire bath. Ice bathing is free here.

Lido lakeside resort, Krattigen

The view at Seebad Lido is beautiful. Interlaken Tourismus

Seebad Lido is located directly on the beautiful left bank of Lake Thun between Leissigen and Faulensee. The lido is open all year round and around the clock. There are also public toilets on site. Entry is also free of charge.

Gypsera lakeside resort on Schwarzsee, Fribourg

The wooden jetty at Seebad Gypsera. Schwarzsee Tourismus

Lake Schwarzsee in the Fribourg Pre-Alps is a picturesque place and the Gypsera lakeside resort is therefore perfect for an ice bath. It has a wooden jetty, showers and toilets. The lido is open around the clock and admission is free.

