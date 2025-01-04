Many Swiss people are currently ill. (theme picture) KEYSTONE

The cold season has Switzerland firmly in its grip: the flu wave is rolling in, and other viruses are also causing stuffy noses and persistent coughs.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the FOPH, flu cases have been on the rise for weeks, with the peak expected at the end of January.

In addition to influenza, there are many cold viruses that cause symptoms to last longer.

Experts advise targeted treatment, taking it easy and strengthening the immune system Show more

Coughs and colds have Switzerland firmly in their grip. As the flu epidemic gathers pace, numerous cold viruses are also keeping pharmacies and doctors' surgeries full. "We currently have many customers with typical cold symptoms," reports Leo Grossrubatscher from the Dr. Andres pharmacy in Zurich to "20 Minuten".

In addition to fever and cough, many are complaining of aching limbs, hoarseness or blocked noses.

Flu cases have been on the rise for weeks, as reported by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). While five cases per 100,000 inhabitants were registered in mid-December, there were already twelve in the last week of the year - and the number continues to rise. According to experts, the flu epidemic is expected to peak at the end of January.

The numbers have therefore risen sharply in recent weeks. At the end of November, the reported cases were still at a very low level. However, experts told blue News at the time that the numbers would continue to rise. In addition, many cases are no longer being tested in the laboratory but are being treated directly by doctors and are therefore no longer being reported.

Other viruses are rampant alongside the flu

But not everyone who coughs and sniffles has the flu. Many colds are caused by other viruses, including RSV or harmless coronaviruses that are not related to Covid-19. Unlike with influenza, however, there are no exact figures here, as it is rarely tested which pathogen causes the illness.

One striking development in recent months is that cold symptoms seem to last longer than they used to. "Coughs that used to go away after a week now often last up to four weeks," pharmacist Grossrubatscher told "20 Minuten". Some customers visit the pharmacy several times because their usual medication does not work as expected.

The exact causes of these long-lasting symptoms are unclear, but experts suspect that the viruses are changing or that people's immune systems are weakened.