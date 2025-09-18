During the referendum campaign over 20 years ago, Eveline Widmer-Schlumpft - then a member of the Graubünden SVP government council - took to the national stage. KEYSTONE

An almost forgotten instrument of direct democracy is suddenly causing a stir again: the cantonal referendum. In the dispute over individual taxation, it could make a comeback after more than 20 years.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Switzerland, a law can also be put before the people with a cantonal referendum if eight cantons agree - without the need to collect signatures.

This rarely used instrument could now be used again in the dispute over individual taxation.

So far, five cantons have said yes, three more are still missing. Show more

Anyone familiar with Swiss democracy knows that the people decide in the end. If citizens do not agree with a law, they can call for a referendum.

To do so, 50,000 signatures must be collected within three months. This is an expensive and time-consuming process, as every single signature has to be checked by the municipalities.

However, there is also an easier way that hardly anyone knows about: the cantonal referendum. If eight cantons join forces and decide on such a referendum, the law is automatically put before the people - without the need to collect signatures.

However, this instrument has only been used once since its introduction in 1874: in 2003, for a tax reform. And even then, it would not have been necessary because a popular referendum with 57,658 signatures was held at the same time. The vote the following year was a major victory for the cantons and for the left.

Simonetta Sommaruga, member of the SP Council of States, also fought on the side of the cantons in 2004. KEYSTONE

Cantons warn of "avalanche of bureaucracy"

Now the cantonal referendum could make a comeback. Before the summer vacations, the cantonal finance directors unanimously opposed the planned individual taxation.

This federal law aims to abolish the so-called "marriage penalty", which has been considered unconstitutional since 1984: in future, all taxpayers will have to complete their own tax return, regardless of whether they are married or not. The law is a counter-proposal to a popular initiative by FDP women. Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter campaigned for the compromise.

For the cantons, however, this means a change in the system. They warn that civil servants would have to work significantly more and that new staff would be needed at the tax offices. Some finance directors have warned of a veritable avalanche of bureaucracy. The SVP even speaks of a "bureaucracy monster".

However, the finance directors cannot decide alone. Parliament has to say yes in almost all cantons. So far, only five cantons have decided to hold a referendum: St. Gallen, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Obwalden, Schwyz and Thurgau. So three are still missing.

In the next few days, the decision will be made in Aargau, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Nidwalden, Uri and Zug. So the chances are good that this rare instrument will be used again after 22 years.

However, this is not entirely certain. In several cantons, the proposal failed by an extremely narrow margin: in Glarus by 29 votes to 28, in Lucerne by 57 votes to 56 and in Schaffhausen by 28 votes to 26.