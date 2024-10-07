Did you know that the valley basin at the back of the Onsernone Valley belongs to Italy? Ecco! The Ticino valley has even more surprises in store that will literally warm your heart.

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue News goes to the border, part 3/4: Reporter Paolo Beretta takes you on an adventurous journey in his homeland.

In the Onsernone Valley in Ticino, quite far back, you suddenly find yourself abroad, on Italian soil.

Just over the border there is a veritable fountain of youth that has been revived thanks to money from Ticino.

For a long time, the Bagni dei Craveggia led a shadowy existence at the far end of the Onsernone Valley. This also had to do with their location: The valley basin behind the last village in Ticino, Spruga, already belongs to Italy, but is only accessible from the neighboring Valle Vigezzo in a two-and-a-half-hour walk.

"We kept hearing complaints as to why this very beautiful place was in such a poor state. As a Ticino municipality, however, our hands were tied - until we finally found a solution with our neighbors: We will cover the costs, Italy will pay for the renovation and regular cleaning," explains Tiziana Generelli, deputy municipal councillor of Onsernone.

Water at 30 degrees all year round for immersion

All that remains of the original bathhouse is a ruin - but this one has it all: the 30-degree thermal spring inside is still bubbling away, and thanks to the joint efforts of the people of Ticino and Italy, you can once again splash around, take a dip and enjoy a spa treatment - free of charge and in the open air.

Watch the video to find out how to get to the free wellness temple and why only the foundations and parts of the second floor of the bathhouse remain today.