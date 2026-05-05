On Tuesday, the University Hospital of Zurich confirmed serious errors in cardiac surgery between 2016 and 2020. Symbolbild: Keystone

The investigation into one of the biggest hospital scandals of recent years has been completed. The results confirm serious shortcomings in cardiac surgery at Zurich University Hospital.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A report confirms serious shortcomings in cardiac surgery at Zurich University Hospital between 2016 and 2020.

There was an excess mortality of up to 74 deaths as well as several unexpected deaths and problematic procedures.

The causes are considered to be management failure and a lack of supervision.

Three hospital board members resign. Show more

The University Hospital Zurich has admitted to serious errors in cardiac surgery between 2016 and 2020. A report now documents dozens of deaths.

An independent investigation has revealed an excess mortality rate of 68 to 74 patients during this period, as announced by the University Hospital Zurich (USZ) on Tuesday. The hospital has reported eleven particularly conspicuous deaths and the inappropriate use of medical devices in 13 cases to the public prosecutor's office. The investigators are to examine whether there has been any criminal misconduct.

According to the report, the causes of the abuses lie in a comprehensive management failure. The head of the hospital at the time, Francesco Maisano, was appointed hastily in 2014 and without sufficient examination of his qualifications and conflicts of interest. In addition, the hospital management at the time neglected its duty of supervision and recognized warning signals too late.

Resignations from the hospital board

As a consequence of the findings of the investigation, three long-standing members of the Hospital Board are stepping down. They want to make a fresh start in terms of personnel. The USZ officially asked those affected and their relatives to apologize for the suffering they had experienced and set up a special advice center.

In the meantime, the Clinic for Cardiac Surgery has regained its good reputation and high quality standards under new management. According to the latest reports, the mortality rate is back in the normal range. With stricter compliance rules, a register for vested interests and a planned reporting system for grievances, the hospital management wants to prevent similar incidents in future.

Controversial cardio tape used

As early as 2018, there were initial media reports that the mortality rate in the USZ heart clinic was higher than in other hospitals. A whistleblower then contacted the hospital management and criticized the clinic director at the time, Francesco Maisano. There were unnecessary complications and falsified reports.

In particular, it made headlines that Maisano frequently used the so-called Cardioband during operations and was also involved in the company that manufactures this implant. Maisano had to leave the USZ in 2020 and subsequently worked in Milan.