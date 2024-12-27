A study shows how much pocket money children receive in Switzerland. Symbolbild: Keystone

Saving, playing or snacking - pocket money is the first step towards financial independence. A recent study shows how much money Swiss children receive.

Samuel Walder

According to a study, two thirds of Swiss children between the ages of 6 and 12 receive pocket money.

The money is mainly used for sweets, toys or saving, with parents usually giving their children a free hand.

Parents also save diligently for their children, often from birth, with an average of 1000 francs a year. Show more

Pocket money is the first step towards financial independence for many children. Whether for snacks, toys or the piggy bank - the regular "chunk" has a long tradition in Swiss families. But how much money is usual, who gets it and what is it used for? A new study by Generali Insurance provides answers, as "Blick" writes.

According to the Generali study, two thirds of children between the ages of 6 and 12 receive a monthly allowance. Younger children in particular often miss out: 6-year-olds receive less money than their older siblings.

The amount of pocket money varies greatly depending on age

6-year-olds: 8 francs per month 12-year-olds: just under 30 francs per month. On average, girls and boys each receive 20 francs per month.

However, some children have to earn their money, for example by helping around the house or doing well at school. In addition, wealthier parents tend to give more pocket money. There are clear regional differences in Switzerland.

German-speaking Switzerland: 16 francs on average French-speaking Switzerland (Romandie): 20 francs on average

The French-speaking part of Switzerland is therefore somewhat more generous when it comes to monthly allowances.

What do children spend their pocket money on?

Parents usually give their children a lot of freedom when it comes to spending money:

Sweets and snacks: a third of children invest in small treats. Toys: Another popular use. Saving: Over a quarter put money aside for bigger wishes.

A third of parents discuss spending with their children, while a quarter make sure that part of their pocket money is saved.

Saving for the future

Parents also save diligently for their children themselves:

Three quarters regularly pay money into a savings account. 60 percent of parents start doing this at birth. On average, they put aside 1000 francs per year, often until their 18th birthday.

Grandparents are also frequently involved in saving: Almost half of children benefit from additional payments from their grandparents.

Most parents see pocket money as a learning aid: children should develop a feeling for finances at an early age. Independence: Having their own pocket money strengthens personal responsibility. Wish fulfillment: Almost half of parents want their children to be able to use it to fulfill their personal wishes.