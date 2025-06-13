How does summer feel without a swimming pool? How can millions of francs be saved if the ski lift closure only brings in 20,000? What does the need to save money mean for the beleaguered municipality of Glarus? blue News on site.

No more assumption of costs for the Badi: the municipality of Glarus has to save four million francs.

In addition, the ski lift, restaurants and allotment gardens are to be sold if the municipal assembly agrees.

blue News talks to people on site and gets a picture.

"As a citizen, you still can't see the big picture," is how one passer-by puts it succinctly: when the municipality of Glarus discusses how to save a whole four million francs today, it is difficult to keep track.

The municipality will save 150,000 francs on the swimming pool, 20,000 francs on the ski lift and the sale of several pubs will add a few hundred thousand francs to the coffers. You can see what the people think in the video above.