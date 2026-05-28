The Grand Council has rejected a ban on all demonstrations against the G7 summit in Geneva. On Thursday evening, it rejected the FDP's corresponding bill by 55 votes to 42, thereby supporting the State Council.

On Thursday evening, the Geneva cantonal parliament refused to ban a demonstration on June 14 on the fringes of the G7 summit, as the FDP had demanded. Meanwhile, around 150 people campaigned for the right to demonstrate.

The bill aimed to ban all demonstrations in the city center in connection with the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains (F) from 15 to 17 June. "Without our bill and the request for an extraordinary meeting, we would still be treading water despite the concerns of the population," explained FDP councillor Jean-Pierre Pasquier at the start of the debate.

On Wednesday, the government approved a demonstration for June 14 and set its route exclusively on the right bank of the Rhone. The No G7 coalition, which includes around 60 organizations, intends to comment on the conditions imposed on it on Tuesday evening. However, Security Director Carole-Anne Kast stated on Wednesday that the permit would be revoked in the event of a rejection.

"Capital of chaos"

"The State Council must convince us that the situation is under control. There are still doubts tonight," said Pasquier. Referring to the riots and looting during the G8 summit in 2003, the right-wing party emphasized the safety of the population and business people. For MCG councillor François Baertschi, "Geneva must not become the capital of chaos", while SVP councillor Stéphane Florey criticized the security director's "leniency" towards certain circles.

"No G7 is not prepared to make any concessions and is making exaggerated demands," said Jean-Marc Guinchard, a member of the center-right council, while demonstrators protested loudly outside parliament. Around 150 people again demanded to be allowed to demonstrate along Geneva's lakeside promenade and across the Mont Blanc bridge. They booed and whistled when Kast and the FDP councillors arrived.

Responsibility of the government

The Left pleaded for the fundamental right to freedom of demonstration. "The majority confuse demonstrators with chaotic people who won't apply for a permit anyway," said Cyril Mizrahi. His party colleague Sylvain Thévoz accused the right of wanting to "create the conditions for chaos and insecurity in order to restrict the right to demonstrate in the long term".

For both parties, the real violence comes from the deadly and disastrous policies of the G7 countries.

A majority acknowledged that "the police see the authorization of a demonstration as the best solution", as Mizrahi noted. "The political and operational responsibility lies with the Council of State," conceded Vincent Canonica of Libertés et Justice Sociale (LJS). However, his group would have liked to impose strict conditions on the demonstrators.

For a fan zone

"The Council of State, acting in solidarity, has taken its responsibility, weighed up the interests under exceptional circumstances and listened to the experts," replied Kast after an increasingly heated two-hour debate. "There is no absolute guarantee, but the decision taken should minimize the risks," said the SP government councillor, surrounded by four of her colleagues.

Of the four motions on the agenda, those aimed at "learning the lessons of 2003" and protecting Geneva from riots and other excesses were also rejected. However, the Grand Council adopted the motion calling on the State Council to authorize a large fan zone in the city center during the World Cup and the one instructing it to take precautions for the temporary protection of businesses.