Will 3.3 million people lose their Half-Fare travelcard? According to a media report, the industry association Alliance Swisspass is planning to abolish the travelcard - but it denies this.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a report in "K-Tipp", the industry association Alliance Swisspass is planning to abolish the Half-Fare travelcard from 2027 as part of the new "My Ride" fare system.

Alliance Swisspass refutes this report. "The Half-Fare travelcard will remain," it said at the request of blue News.

Social organizations such as Caritas criticize possible disadvantages for low-income earners in the event of abolition, while price supervisor Meierhans considers it justifiable if prices remain stable. Show more

Several media reported on Wednesday, citing a report in "K-Tipp", that the popular Half-Fare travelcard should be abolished. The reason for this is the new "My Ride" fare system, which is to be introduced from 2027.

Alliance Swisspass denies these reports. "The Half-Fare travelcard will remain," said the industry association when asked by blue News. "Even after the possible introduction of a new fare system, there will still be a Half-Fare travelcard."

Abolition would have an impact on around 3.3 million people who currently have a Half-Fare travelcard. The travelcard allows you to buy public transport tickets at half price and costs CHF 190 in the first year and CHF 170 if it is extended.

According to the report in "K-Tipp", ticket prices with "My Ride" will in future be between the current Half-Fare travelcard fare and the full fare. Those who pay a monthly basic fee will receive higher discounts depending on how often they travel.

"The concrete design of a new fare system is currently being worked out. The decision to introduce it has not yet been made," says Alliance Swisspass.

No parliamentary approval required

Only the industry, represented by SBB, PostBus and various associations, can decide on the end of the Half-Fare travelcard. Parliamentary approval is not required.

In the "K-Tipp" report, Caritas warns of disadvantages for people on low incomes if the Half-Fare travelcard is abolished. Price watchdog Stefan Meierhans considers abolition to be justifiable as long as average ticket prices remain stable.

According to the "K-Tipp" report, other offers such as supersaver tickets, multi-journey tickets and 9 o'clock passes would also disappear. Only GA and regional travelcards would remain.

