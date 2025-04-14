The chalet stands on 3000 square meters of land. Google Maps

A listed chalet in Safenwil that once belonged to the Hüssy textile family is up for sale for 2.1 million francs, including a large reserve of building land. But can the chalet be demolished?

A historic chalet in Safenwil, which once belonged to the well-known Hüssy textile family, is for sale for CHF 2.1 million. The listed building from 1865 stands on a 3000 square meter plot with additional building land.

Mario Breitenstein from Fanto Immobilien AG emphasized to the "Aargauer Zeitung" that the property requires a special buyer due to its tenants and listed status.

The current owner company, Hope Property GmbH, consists of three private individuals from the Aarau/Olten area. They do not yet have any concrete ideas about the future owners, but feasibility studies have already been carried out for the site.

These studies examined the possibility of building two apartment buildings or several terraced single-family houses, which would provide space for around nine new apartments.

New on the inside, old on the outside

Breitenstein notes: "The focus is on the building land, but it is a package." The chalet, known as Jurablick 3, is registered with the cantonal heritage authorities and impresses with its ornate woodwork, which is rare today. "It's a beautiful house with woodwork that is no longer done to this quality today," says Breitenstein.

The chalet has been continuously maintained and the three apartments there are rented out. Modern living is possible inside, while the exterior retains the charm of times gone by.

Famous ancestors built the chalet

The history of the chalet is closely linked to local industrial history. It was built for Hermann Hüssy-Künzli, a descendant of Johann Rudolf Hüssy, the founder of the first textile factory in the region. The Hüssy family owned several important buildings in Safenwil, including his parents' ancestral home on Striegelstrasse, which is also a listed building. The family shaped and enriched the region with their textile factory.

The ornate wood carvings and the arbour with coloured glass inserts make the chalet one of the most magnificent buildings in Safenwil. The heritage authorities believe that it was the most imposing building in the village for a long time. Despite its historical significance, access could pose a challenge for future owners, as the property can only be reached via a private road that is partly owned by the chalet owners.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.