"Wegovy", "Ozempic" and "Mounjaro" are injections to combat obesity and treat type 2 diabetes. (archive picture) Picture: Jens Kalaene/dpa

More and more people are turning to weight loss injections to get rid of excess kilos. While the effect has been confirmed, there are also side effects and high costs. Why the market is booming and what this means for Swiss patients.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ozempic and Wegovy weight loss injections have been proven to help with weight loss by reducing the feeling of hunger and regulating blood sugar levels.

Side effects such as nausea or muscle loss are possible, and the cost per month is between 300 and 500 francs, depending on the preparation.

The market is growing rapidly, with new pharmaceutical companies such as Roche entering the market and sales expected to increase to 150 billion US dollars by 2033.

One expert sees the injection as an opportunity, but warns of the dangers. Show more

It's almost too good to be true. Losing several kilograms in just a few weeks. This is possible with the slimming injection. The pharmaceutical companies Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Saxenda are the main distributors around the world.

There has been a real hype about the slimming injection. But how effective is the treatment really? blue News talks to an expert.

Pharmacist Giovanni Cartolano, says: "It seems to work, it does what it promises. The blood sugar level improves". The slimming injection was originally intended for diabetics. The effect of losing weight has developed into a lucrative business.

The weight loss injection contains active ingredients such as semaglutide or liraglutide, which mimic the hormone GLP-1. This hormone regulates blood sugar levels and the feeling of satiety. The injection slows down gastric emptying, reduces the feeling of hunger and ensures that you eat less overall. It also influences the reward system in the brain, making cravings less frequent.

The hype is justified

For Cartolano, it is clear: "The weight loss injection has a future, the potential market is huge: billions of people worldwide are affected by obesity, overweight and diabetes." The syringe brings significant benefits to many users. The hype is therefore justified.

But who is allowed and able to undergo such treatment? Cartolano says: "Every patient case is examined to decide whether the health insurance company will pay or the patients themselves." If there is an indication, the health insurance company would cover the costs. If other factors are central, which do not necessarily involve health difficulties, the patient pays themselves. For example, if a person wants to change something externally but is otherwise healthy.

The slimming injection harbors dangers

The slimming injection therefore has advantages. However, there is rarely a treatment that comes without side effects. Cartolano says: "The most common side effects are nausea, diarrhea, constipation and vomiting. There have been reports of deaths, but these have been linked to unapproved versions of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy."

Another factor is the loss of muscle. "If you lose 10 kilos, 4 kilos of that is muscle." This is definitely a danger and should always be communicated by the doctor.

"We have not reached the end of the wisdom with the substance"

With four companies producing weight loss injections, the market is still manageable. Now Roche is also entering the business. Cartolano is convinced: "I do believe that it makes sense for other pharmaceutical companies to get involved." He sees opportunities because the drug is not yet perfect. "We haven't reached the end of the wisdom with this substance. We need to continue researching and improving the effect."

The market for weight loss injections is growing rapidly. According to estimates, annual sales of weight loss drugs could reach 150 billion US dollars by 2033, compared to a previous year's forecast of over 100 billion in the early 2030s, according to "marketscreener".

300 to 400 francs per syringe

The slimming injections are usually injected subcutaneously (under the skin), with the frequency of use depending on the preparation. Ozempic: weekly injection. Wegovy: Weekly injection. Mounjaro: Weekly injection. Saxenda (liraglutide): Daily injection.

The costs vary depending on the preparation and dosage. In Switzerland, a monthly supply of Saxenda costs on average between CHF 300 and CHF 400. Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) costs around CHF 500 per month in its primary use for diabetes treatment.

Weight loss injections in Switzerland

Two drugs are currently approved for weight loss in Switzerland: Saxenda with the active ingredient liraglutide and Wegovy with the active ingredient semaglutide. Both are highly effective injectable preparations based on gastrointestinal hormones. This means that they mimic the effect of the body's own hormone GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1).

Since March 2024, Swiss health insurance companies have covered the costs of Wegovy for people with a body mass index (BMI) over 35 or a BMI over 28, with weight-related comorbidities such as diabetes or high blood pressure.