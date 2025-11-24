FDP National Councillor Simon Michel is not targeted by the judiciary. KEYSTONE

An FDP National Councillor remains unmolested despite criminal charges. The reason is parliamentary immunity. This means that it is not the judiciary but parliament that decides on investigations against its own members.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Solothurn FDP National Councillor Simon Michel will not be targeted by the judiciary despite criminal charges - his parliamentary colleagues have rejected the waiver of his immunity.

In Switzerland, it is not the judiciary but parliament itself that decides whether politicians may be investigated in suspected cases.

This historical protection is intended to prevent political prosecution, but today it regularly gives rise to criticism and unanswered questions. Show more

At the beginning of November, FDP National Councillor Simon Michel from Solothurn attracted attention with a post on social media. He stated that a criminal complaint had been filed against him for defamation. The Immunity Commission will now examine "as usual" how to proceed. "This is a normal process", he stated.

What Michel did not mention: despite the criminal complaint, it is not the public prosecutor's office that decides whether the judiciary will take action in this "normal process". His colleagues in parliament are responsible - including a party colleague, four National Councillors from the SVP, two from the SP and one member each from the Center Party and the Greens.

Politicians enjoy criminal immunity

The reason for this lies in what is known as criminal immunity. This stipulates that members of the National Council and Council of States may only be investigated if their parliamentary immunity is waived.

The National Council committee decided today not to waive Michel's immunity. This means that the politician from Solothurn remains protected from criminal proceedings after he called a person a "troll". The decision was made during a meeting lasting around 90 minutes.

Regardless of whether "troll" is an insult or not, the question remains: why are our elected representatives protected from criminal investigations?

The Immunity Commission examined the waiver of immunity on Monday morning. blue News

The British and French are to blame

The idea of parliamentary immunity dates back to the 18th century. In England and France, parliamentarians were to be protected from politically motivated prosecution by the government. The Helvetic Republic adopted the rule in 1798: those who draft laws should not be hindered in their work by criminal investigations.

It later became an immunity rule with two different levels. On the one hand, "absolute immunity" was defined: Anyone who says or does something forbidden in parliament remains protected from investigation. In the case of "relative immunity", criminal offenses related to their office remain protected.

In Switzerland, too, the aim is still to ensure the proper functioning of parliament and to prevent criminal proceedings from being misused for political purposes.

Parliamentarians cannot waive their immunity

The key point is that parliamentarians cannot voluntarily waive their immunity - even if they want to, as the then SVP National Councillor Roger Köppel tried to do in 2022. This is because immunity does not protect the individual, but the office and therefore the public interest.

Instead, the Immunity Committee examines each new case to determine whether immunity should be waived. The decision is made by the members of the National Council and the Council of States themselves - even when it comes to party colleagues.

What exactly counts as "official activity" remains controversial, however. It is undisputed that this includes expressions of opinion and official offenses. However, one immunity expert assumes that even traffic offenses could be covered. If a National Councillor speeds on the way to a meeting, this could therefore fall under the protection. However, the committee decides on a case-by-case basis.

Simon Michel told blue News: "The committee assessed my statement in the context of a political debate on social media and came to the conclusion that immunity should not be waived. I am happy about that. The free expression of political opinion is a central component of a vibrant democracy - especially in controversial debates."