President Guy Parmelin visited the scene of the accident in Crans-Montana on January 1, 2026. (Archive image) Keystone

Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, President Guy Parmelin addresses the population in an open letter. He speaks of one of the most serious tragedies in recent Swiss history and announces a consistent investigation.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you President Guy Parmelin has declared the Friday after the fire in Crans-Montana a national day of mourning.

In an open letter, he expresses his condolences to the relatives of the victims on behalf of the Federal Council and pays tribute to the rescue services.

Parmelin emphasizes that the judiciary will examine possible omissions and draw consequences. Show more

Switzerland is in mourning. Following the devastating fire in Crans-Montana, President Guy Parmelin has declared Friday a national day of mourning. In an open letter, he addresses those affected, the relatives of the victims - and the entire population.

"Allow me to express myself with the modesty and restraint that the circumstances require," writes Parmelin at the beginning of his letter. The events are characterized by "deep sadness and grave sorrow".

On behalf of the Federal Council, the President of the Swiss Confederation expresses his "sincere condolences" to the families of the victims. At the same time, he paid tribute to those "who were lucky enough to survive the fire disaster, but who are now only at the beginning of a long road to recovery".

"Justice will draw its consequences"

Parmelin addressed the young people affected by the tragedy with particular urgency. Many of the victims were young themselves, "full of plans, hopes and dreams". Their lives should "not just be reduced to the catastrophe that ended them", but should "be appreciated for what they were: a promise, an energy, a part of our common future".

In addition to mourning, the Federal President also emphasized the responsibility of the constitutional state. "We owe the victims, families and loved ones respect, remembrance - and the obligation to do everything we can to ensure that such a catastrophe does not happen again," writes Parmelin.

The ongoing investigations are central. "The judiciary is currently investigating the extent to which safety regulations were disregarded and will draw the consequences," the President of the Swiss Confederation states. "We owe this to the victims and their families."

Switzerland united in mourning

Parmelin expressly acknowledged the efforts of the emergency services. He thanked "the police, the numerous rescue workers and the militia firefighters" who "risked their lives" during the dangerous rescue operations. He also expressed his appreciation to the medical personnel in Switzerland and abroad.

As Switzerland could not cope with such an exceptional situation on its own, international support was necessary. The most seriously injured were transferred to specialized clinics abroad. "On behalf of Switzerland, I would like to thank all the countries involved for their solidarity and support," writes Parmelin.

Finally, the President of the Swiss Confederation emphasized social cohesion. "Today, Switzerland is sad," he writes. "But today Switzerland is also united in its heart." United in grief, in support - and "in the determination to understand and protect".