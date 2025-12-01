The Juso inheritance tax initiative failed by a clear margin. Picture: Keystone

The Juso inheritance tax failed by a surprisingly large margin and fell short of the expected support even in its own camp. However, a look at the data shows that support for redistribution proposals did not fall everywhere.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Juso inheritance tax has clearly failed and performed even worse than the previous proposal from 2015.

It was not even able to fully mobilize its own left-wing voters.

Only a few municipalities deviated from the trend, although the geographical pattern was very reminiscent of previous left-wing initiatives. Show more

Inheritance tax loses massive support - but not everywhere

In 2015, the Swiss electorate last had the chance to vote on a national inheritance tax. At that time, the SP, Greens, EVP and trade unions called for a 20% tax on inheritances above two million francs. This proposal was defeated by a clear 71% - a result that was seen as a clear rebuff to Switzerland-wide inheritance taxation.

The next round was heralded yesterday - this time with a much more radical version. The Juso wanted to introduce a 50 percent tax on inheritances over CHF 50 million. The result: 78.3% no. This not only means around seven percentage points more rejection than in 2015, but also that a relevant part of the left-wing spectrum was clearly not prepared to support the Juso proposal. In absolute figures: Not even all people who normally vote SP or Greens voted for the initiative.

The stronger rejection is clear - but not absolute. A closer look at the map reveals differences that raise questions. In French-speaking Switzerland, for example, there are numerous municipalities in which the 'yes' vote increased despite the more radical formulation. In cantons such as Neuchâtel, Jura and Geneva in particular, there are regions that not only remained steadfast compared to 2015, but in some cases even showed more enthusiasm for a tougher inheritance tax.

And even in German-speaking Switzerland, there were upward outliers. One example is Schönengrund AR, where the 'yes' vote increased from 22.7% in 2015 to 34.4%. An increase of over eleven percentage points - remarkable for a proposal that achieved a historic low throughout Switzerland.

Juso initiatives are becoming less popular

It is worth taking a second look at the historical context: yesterday was the fourth time that the Swiss electorate voted on a popular initiative by the Young Socialists. The previous proposals - the 1:12 Initiative (2013), the Stop Speculation Initiative (2016) and the 99% Initiative (2021) - all had a clear anti-capitalist thrust. And all three were clearly rejected.

blue News therefore analyzed whether the Juso was able to make at least selective gains over time. The result is sobering: in just eight municipalities, the "yes" rate for inheritance tax was above the average of the three previous Juso initiatives. This means that the trend is not upwards, but downwards. The willingness to support Juso initiatives is falling continuously.

One exception, for example, was the city of Zurich. There, the previous Juso initiatives achieved an average of 37% yes votes. The initiative to stop speculation was even narrowly rejected in 2016. Yesterday, the city of Zurich achieved 41.5 percent. Although this is still a no, it is still a figure above the previous Juso average.

Inheritance tax initiative similar to corporate responsibility initiative - with Juso malus

blue News also examined which previous proposal comes closest geographically to yesterday's vote. The statistical comparison shows a surprisingly clear picture: the strongest parallels are with the SP's Environmental Responsibility Initiative and the Corporate Responsibility Initiative (Covid-19).

Both of these proposals focused on the question of what responsibility large fortunes and international corporations have towards society and the environment. The Responsible Business Initiative addressed compliance with human rights by international companies, while the Juso inheritance tax focused on the financial responsibility of the super-rich in the face of the climate crisis.

What is striking is that the geographical distribution of yes votes follows almost the same pattern as for Covid-19. Where the Responsible Business Initiative was strong, the Juso Initiative also did relatively well. And where the Covid-19 initiative had virtually no chance, the inheritance tax initiative was also far behind. The big difference lay in the level: the Covid-19 initiative had a massive popularity bonus and achieved significantly higher yes shares in many places. However, the basic pattern remained the same. To a certain extent, the Juso initiative is the Kovi - but with a clear penalty.

Juso did not even reach all left-wing Greens

The election analyses from Sunday's vote paint a clear picture: the Juso did not even get through with its initiative in its own political homeland. Political scientists such as Claude Longchamp emphasized yesterday morning that the initiative fell short of the SP and Greens' share of voters in many places.

The figures confirm this assessment. The case of Muttenz BL is particularly striking. In the 2023 National Council elections, the SP and Greens together achieved around 38% of the vote there. The Juso initiative, on the other hand, only received 18.9% in favor - less than half. This shows that even in the left-leaning Basel region, the willingness to vote in favor was low.

At the same time, there are a few politically interesting counter-examples - and these are not to be found in cities, but in rural areas. In Fideris GR, for example, around 16.7 percent of the population vote left-green. However, the inheritance tax initiative achieved a quarter of all votes there. Municipalities such as Truttikon ZH, Roggenburg BL and Unterbäch VS also show similar patterns.

This is how the Federal Council reacted to the no vote