According to the Sotomo survey, the Federal Council's proposals for restructuring the federal budget are rejected by a majority of the Swiss population. (archive image) Bild: Keystone

According to a survey, 48% of the Swiss population reject the Federal Council's proposal to restructure the federal budget. 45 percent are in favor.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A relative majority of voters in Switzerland are critical of the Federal Council's austerity measures.

Supporters of the SP, GLP and Greens in particular would also like to see measures on the revenue side.

The majority of middle-class voters are in agreement with the Federal Council's approach. Show more

48% of the population in Switzerland reject the Federal Council's proposal to restructure the federal budget. 45 percent are in favor. This was the result of a representative survey conducted by the opinion research institute Sotomo.

The majority of supporters of the SVP, FDP and centrists rated the package of measures positively. The GLP, SP and Greens were largely opposed, Sotomo reported on Tuesday.

Federal Council wants to reduce expenditure

The Federal Council mainly wants to reduce expenditure. However, according to the survey, a majority of 54% would like to cover at least half of the deficit with additional revenue. Only the majority of FDP and SVP supporters are of the opinion that savings should be made mainly or exclusively, according to Sotomo.

