48% of the population in Switzerland reject the Federal Council's proposal to restructure the federal budget. 45 percent are in favor. This was the result of a representative survey conducted by the opinion research institute Sotomo.
The majority of supporters of the SVP, FDP and centrists rated the package of measures positively. The GLP, SP and Greens were largely opposed, Sotomo reported on Tuesday.
Federal Council wants to reduce expenditure
The Federal Council mainly wants to reduce expenditure. However, according to the survey, a majority of 54% would like to cover at least half of the deficit with additional revenue. Only the majority of FDP and SVP supporters are of the opinion that savings should be made mainly or exclusively, according to Sotomo.