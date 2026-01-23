The warning issued by the Zermatt mountain guides against climbing the Matterhorn is not an isolated incident. Climate change is rapidly altering conditions in the high mountains and making many routes more difficult. The president of the Swiss Mountain Guides Association explains what this means for hikers.

Here's what it's all about The ongoing heat wave is significantly worsening conditions in the high mountains and increasing the risk to climbers due to rockfalls, black ice, and thawing permafrost.

The Swiss Mountain Guides Association advises exercising particular caution, recommends adapting tours to current conditions, and advises inexperienced mountaineers to hike only with mountain guides.

Climate change is altering mountaineering in the long term—classic high-altitude climbs are becoming more difficult or are disappearing altogether, while at the same time, ideal windows of opportunity are shifting and new routes are emerging. Summary created with

Zermatt mountain guides advise against climbing the Matterhorn, as reported by the NZZ am Sonntag. Due to the hot temperatures of the past few weeks, the summit is practically snow-free. Without snow and ice, the mountain is crumbling, posing a risk of rockfalls.

Shortly after the danger was reported , two climbers died on the Matterhorn . Rita Christen, president of the Swiss Mountain Guides Association (SBV), cannot say whether this accident is related to the current conditions on the mountain. In general, however, the prolonged heat makes mountaineering more challenging and risky—not just on the Matterhorn.

Conditions are difficult throughout Switzerland

One problem is the advanced snowmelt following a winter with little snow—that is, the melting of the snowpack, which exposes the underlying rock or ice. “In rocky terrain, this results in an increased risk of rockfall, and on steep glacier sections, it becomes technically more challenging. It’s much harder to walk on crampons on bare ice than on good packed snow,” says Rita Christen in response to a question from blue News. This problem is further exacerbated by the freezing level, which has remained consistently high for quite some time.

Conditions in the glaciated high mountains are already quite difficult throughout Switzerland. “The Bernese Oberland is still the best place to be, because there was more snow there last winter,” says Rita Christen. There is concern that this summer could turn out like the heatwaves of 2003 and 2018. At that time, many high-altitude hikes could no longer be undertaken with an acceptable level of risk; there was an enormous loss of glacial mass and destabilization of rock faces due to thawing permafrost.

However, that probably won’t lead to high-altitude tours and climbing routes being closed. “In Switzerland, the responsibility lies with the mountain guides and climbers, and I think that’s a good thing,” says Rita Christen. “They are experts on the dangers of mountaineering. And part of the beauty of mountaineering is that you’re challenged to weigh the risks yourself and make sensible decisions.” The president of the SBV emphasizes how important it is that inexperienced hikers do not undertake mountain tours on their own, but instead seek guidance or training from a mountain guide.

Recommendation from the Mountain Guides Association is important

Mountain guides are accustomed to carefully weighing risks and adapting their activities to current conditions. “On high-altitude tours, we switch to other routes and peaks where conditions are still suitable.” It’s also possible, in the event of very poor conditions, to offer guests alternative activities to mountaineering or high-altitude tours, such as rock climbing, alpine hiking, or canyoning.

It is important for climbers to share information about critical conditions and sections of the route. Local mountaineering schools and the chapters of the Mountain Guides Association play a central role in this by deciding—as is currently the case for the Matterhorn—to avoid certain routes and thereby issuing a corresponding recommendation.

“We mountain guides have long been confronted with the fact that our work environment is changing dramatically due to glacier retreat and other consequences of climate change, and that we must constantly adapt,” says Christen. “The SBV has already responded by updating the mountain guide training program and developing continuing education modules on how to manage climate change-related risks.”

Some routes are no longer passable

In the future, the time frame during which people can go hiking in glaciated mountain regions will likely shift. For a long time, the period between early July and mid-September was considered ideal. In the future, this will shift to earlier months, when there is still snow on the ground.

Added to this is the retreat of the glaciers and the melting of the ice slopes. Some routes are no longer passable. “Many walls that used to be beautiful ice climbs are now impassable scree slopes,” says Rita Christen. “Fortunately, however, there are also many routes that are hardly affected by the consequences of climate change. And in some places where the glaciers used to be, attractive new rock routes can even emerge.”