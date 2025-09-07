Federal Councillor Martin Pfister poses with Swiss soldiers in front of a 2000 infantry fighting vehicle at the Swiss Army's TRIAS 25 troop trial on Thursday, May 1, 2025 (archive) KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller

The Swiss Armed Forces are struggling with a massive problem: their vehicle fleet is so outdated that the military can no longer cope with the numerous breakdowns themselves. Private breakdown services are now supposed to step in.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss army's vehicle fleet is seriously outdated.

Breakdowns are so frequent that the troops can no longer deal with them themselves.

From 2026, the TCS, among others, will take over the breakdown service for all military vehicles, from trucks to armored personnel carriers, for 6.5 million Swiss francs. Show more

Of the approximately 34,000 vehicles in the Swiss army, many are considered outdated, some are more reminiscent of antiques on wheels - if they are still on wheels at all. Because thousands of military vehicles are constantly breaking down, private breakdown services such as TCS are now taking over - from vans to armored personnel carriers, writesBlick.

Rust, gearbox damage and technical problems regularly paralyze military operations. Defense Minister Martin Pfister is now responding with an emergency solution: the Federal Armaments Office Armasuisse has commissioned external breakdown services. For 6.5 million Swiss francs, three companies - the Swiss Service Center DLC, Soccorso Stradale Wolfi SA and Touring Club Suisse (TCS) - will in future provide breakdown assistance for the entire fleet, including infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled howitzers. The contracts are valid from 2026 until at least the end of 2030.

The practice is not entirely new. Private helpers have been deploying on behalf of the army since 2019. In five years, they have recorded almost 3,800 missions - from flat tires to damaged tracked vehicles. The recovery of two self-propelled howitzers after a freeway accident and an M113 infantry fighting vehicle that crashed into the Aare near Uttigen in 2024 and had to be fished out of the river made the headlines.

This cost the taxpayer "around 3,594,376 francs", writes Armasuisse. One thing is clear: the need for external help is likely to increase further. Because even the army's tanks are not getting any younger.