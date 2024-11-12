Brienz GR is threatened with another evacuation. The uppermost part of the pile of rubble is moving towards the village at increasing speed. The mood in the village is tense, many are angry.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Brienz GR, up to 1.2 million cubic meters of rock debris are threatening to slide into the village.

Residents must be prepared for another evacuation.

People had to leave their homes back in spring 2023, and it was only after around a month and a half that the people of Brienz were able to return to their homes.

The municipality of Albula/Alvra has mobilized the community management team to be prepared for a possible landslide.

The mood in the village is depressed. The inhabitants are suffering from the uncertainty and hope to be able to stay in their homes in the long term despite the threat of evacuation. Show more

The people of Brienz can't believe it. They are threatened with evacuation again. The rock debris continues to move towards Dort and threatens to bury the houses beneath it.

The municipality of Albula/Alvra warns on X: "High above Brienz/Brinzauls, around 1.2 million cubic meters of rock debris have accelerated to such an extent that they could slide down the valley in a stream of debris and reach the village." It is said that the municipal management team has been mobilized and is preparing a precautionary evacuation of Brienz/Brinzauls.

On Saturday evening, Pascal Porchet, head of the cantonal office for military and civil defense, told those affected in Tiefencastel that everything that cannot be replaced with money should be taken away. It could possibly take several months before the residents can return to their homes.

Brienz/Brinzauls muss sich auf eine erneute #Evakuierung vorbereiten.

Hoch über Brienz/Brinzauls haben sich rund 1,2 Millionen Kubikmeter Felsschutt so stark beschleunigt, dass sie in einem #Schuttstrom talwärts gleiten und das Dorf erreichen könnten. #BrienzerRutsch — Gemeinde Albula/Alvra (@AlbulaAlvra) November 9, 2024

The depressed mood is palpable in the streets of Brienz. They are empty and the atmosphere is spooky. From time to time, a low rumble of rolling rocks can be heard in the background.

Talking to the locals, it quickly becomes clear that they are exhausted. Nerves are frayed and people are close to tears.

Many unanswered questions that remain unanswered

"It's not easy right now. The mood is upset. You can hear the neighbors talking and discussing," summarizes a young woman in an interview with blue News.

The most depressing thing is all the unanswered questions that remain unanswered at the moment. It is clear from the conversations that it is difficult for the people of Brienz not to know what the future holds - whether they will have to pack their things tomorrow or leave their home in a week's time. This uncertainty is depressing.

According to the experts, everything could happen very quickly and those affected may have to leave their homes within hours or even immediately in an emergency. It is expected that the event could occur in the coming days. However, there is also hope that the masses of rock will slowly slide down into flatter terrain and thus remain in front of the village.

"I wish we could live here without these fears"

Above all, however, the villagers agree that this is a difficult time to evacuate. Christmas is just around the corner. The winter season doesn't make it easy to find a place to live. "It's very stressful at the moment," says the young woman.

Above all, she hopes that the residents who have lived in Brienz for many years will be able to return to the village after the evacuation. "I wish for everyone that they could live here without these fears."

