Homicide Berikon AG / 15-year-old found dead After a homicide in Berikon AG, two stuffed animals lie next to roses and candles where the 15-year-old girl was found. Image: KEYSTONE A homicide occurred near the shooting range in Berikon. Image: Maps A major police operation is underway in Berikon AG on Sunday evening. Image: Screenshot Tele M1 The school was informed of the incident by the police on Monday. The victim and the alleged perpetrator went to the Mutschellen district school. Image: Maps The place where the dead woman was found has already been the scene of a crime once before. In 2003, a woman was seriously injured. Image: KEYSTONE Homicide Berikon AG / 15-year-old found dead After a homicide in Berikon AG, two stuffed animals lie next to roses and candles where the 15-year-old girl was found. Image: KEYSTONE A homicide occurred near the shooting range in Berikon. Image: Maps A major police operation is underway in Berikon AG on Sunday evening. Image: Screenshot Tele M1 The school was informed of the incident by the police on Monday. The victim and the alleged perpetrator went to the Mutschellen district school. Image: Maps The place where the dead woman was found has already been the scene of a crime once before. In 2003, a woman was seriously injured. Image: KEYSTONE

A 15-year-old girl was found dead in Berikon AG on Sunday. A 14-year-old girl is urgently suspected of the crime. Why do children kill other children? An expert sorts it out for blue News.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The homicide in Berikon AG is causing great sadness. Locally and online.

The fact that a 14-year-old is believed to have killed a 15-year-old is extremely unusual.

Criminologist and sociologist Dirk Baier explains why female teenagers are also capable of violence. Show more

A homicide has shaken Switzerland: on Sunday, a 15-year-old girl was found with fatal stab wounds by walkers in the woods near the Schützenhaus in Berikon AG.

At the same time, an ambulance took an injured 14-year-old girl to hospital. Her hand was bleeding. The girl is now urgently suspected of having killed the 15-year-old.

The exact background and motives for the crime are still unclear. The police and the youth welfare office are investigating intensively. According to several pupils, there is said to have been an argument between the two teenagers. They knew each other from the Mutschellen district school.

Why do children kill other children? Criminologist and sociologist Dirk Baier assesses the situation for blue News:

About the person Universität Bern Dirk Baier is a criminologist and sociologist who specializes in juvenile delinquency, violence and extremism research. He heads the Institute for Delinquency and Crime Prevention at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) in Zurich.

Mr Baier, how unusual is it for such a serious violent crime to be committed by a juvenile offender, especially in Switzerland?

This is a completely unusual case. I can't remember a comparable case in Switzerland in the recent past. Every year, around two young females are registered with the police for homicide - including attempts. However, these are almost never 14- or 15-year-olds, but rather 16- and 17-year-olds.

Is there anyevidence from your experience or research as to why, in rare cases, girls also resort to such extreme acts?

It should be noted that girls also commit physical violence. That has always been the case and always will be. However, the more serious a violent crime is, the less often girls are usually the perpetrators. Very serious acts of violence like the one in Berikon don't just have one triggering moment. Several factors certainly come together here. However, the incident clearly shows everyone that threats and violence and young women should also be taken seriously; they are also capable of assault.

What psychological or social factors could lead to a girl being capable of such an act as a knife attack?

When women commit serious acts of violence, the causes are usually not very different from those of male perpetrators: personality traits such as impulsiveness or low empathy play a role. A positive attitude towards violence and aggressive conflict resolution patterns, but also, of course, situational characteristics such as alcohol consumption, alleged provocation or similar. However, this does not mean that these characteristics were also significant in this case.

There is currently a lot of speculation about what could be the reason for the crime. Some students report an altercation. Do you think it could be bullying?

In Freudenberg in Germany in 2023, when 12-year-old Luise was killed, there was also the assumption that insults and bullying could have played a role. This cannot be ruled out in this case, although how the people involved interpreted the situation always plays a role, of course. In other words, it is always possible that one side classifies something as bad bullying, which was not objectively the case. And such subjective perceptions and the associated fantasies of violence can then lead to violence. But perhaps the trigger for the crime was something completely different. I think we should wait for the results of the investigation.

What significance does a knife have as a murder weapon?

A knife is the prerequisite for an argument to turn into a deadly confrontation. It does not necessarily have to be a deliberate stabbing. Even waving a knife around can lead to very serious injuries. Most young people do not take knives with them to stab someone. They take them carelessly. The young people have the illusion that they can control its use, which is usually no longer the case in an emotionally charged dispute.

Are there differences in the symbolism or motivation when a girl uses a knife instead of a boy?

Boys primarily want to show their masculinity and dangerousness. For boys, it is a means of signaling belonging: My friends carry knives, so I carry knives too. For young women, on the other hand, the argument of protection is more important. This means that they carry it with them to defend themselves - or because they feel unsafe. In general, however, it is also the case that girls carry knives to demonstrate dominance and strength.

Great sympathy on the net

The case is the subject of heated discussion on social media under videos. About who is to blame and what measures need to be taken now. Many write messages of condolence. Especially young people who probably knew the victim. They comment on emojis of a white dove. Officially, this stands for the Holy Spirit and the resurrection. Others write: "Forever 15", meaning "forever 15". Or: "I knew her."

Last year, 23,080 sentences were handed down against young people. According to the Federal Statistical Office, the biggest increase was in sentences for grievous bodily harm, brawling and obstructing an official act. The latter have almost tripled in the past nine years.

The significant increase in juvenile convictions is evident among young males (plus 38.5 percent) and young females (plus 32.7 percent). The increase is most pronounced among the youngest offenders: The number of under 15-year-olds convicted of an offense under the Criminal Code increased by 60.2 percent between 2015 and 2023.