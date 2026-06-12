The couple, Jacques and Jessica Moretti, had taken over the “Vieux Chalet” just a few months before the fire. (File photo) sda

About six months after the devastating fire in Crans-Montana, the Morettis are once again in the spotlight. The couple wants to reopen two restaurants. In Italy, this plan is meeting with fierce resistance.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Morettis plan to reopen two restaurants in Crans-Montana and Lens.

In Italy, the plans are causing outrage, particularly among the victims’ families.

Even Italy’s ambassador to Switzerland has brought up a petition against the reopening. Show more

The news is sparking debate on both sides of the border: The Moretti couple plans to reopen the restaurant “Senso” in Crans-Montana and the “Vieux Chalet” in Lens.

As reported by the French-Swiss radio and television station RTS, the victims’ relatives in particular are reacting with incomprehension to these plans.

Six Italian nationals lost their lives in the Crans-Montana fire on New Year’s Eve. The investigation into the causes of the disaster is ongoing.

The debate has since taken on a political dimension. Italy’s ambassador to Switzerland, Gian Lorenzo Cornado, spoke out in favor of a petition on the Italian state broadcaster RAI. This petition is intended to prevent the reopening of the “Vieux Chalet.”

In his view, not only relatives of the victims but also Swiss and French families as well as residents of Lens could participate. So far, however, there is no indication that such a petition has actually been launched.

The Morettis are left without an income

The Morettis did not wish to comment publicly to RTS. What is certain, however, is that the couple has been without income since the fire disaster and has two young children. Observers see this as a key reason for their attempt to reopen the businesses. Yet it is precisely this argument that fails to convince many critics.

The intense media coverage in Italy comes as no surprise to observers. Criminal and court cases traditionally attract a great deal of interest there. At the same time, the public attention also serves to maintain pressure on the investigating authorities.

Ambassador Cornado told RAI that the media must continue to cover the issue. Only in this way can justice ultimately be achieved.

The municipality of Lens, which has jurisdiction over the matter, is currently keeping a low profile. It stated that it cannot comment on ongoing proceedings. The submitted applications will be treated and reviewed like any other case. Whether the two establishments will actually be allowed to reopen therefore remains to be seen.