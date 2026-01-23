There will be a solar eclipse today, Wednesday. Although this natural phenomenon has long been scientifically explained and is predictable, conspiracy theories and false claims continue to surround it to this day.

From Demons to NASA Plans The Most Absurd Myths and Wildest Conspiracy Theories About the Solar Eclipse

Here's what it's all about On Wednesday, the moon will block up to 93 percent of the sun in Switzerland.

What people used to explain with dragons, demons, and other myths is now known to be a natural and predictable celestial event.

Nevertheless, unsubstantiated conspiracy theories are circulating on social media.

The only thing that is actually dangerous is looking directly at the sun without proper protective eyewear. Summary created with

When the moon passes in front of the sun, the usual order seems to be suspended for a moment: the light turns pale, the temperature drops, birds fall silent, and plants such as midday flowers close their blossoms.

From a scientific standpoint, a solar eclipse is well understood. Simply put, it occurs when the Moon passes in front of the Sun and, as seen from Earth, completely or partially blocks it. Today, millions of people watch this celestial spectacle with fascination; in the past, it mainly instilled fear.

Today, Wednesday, Switzerland will experience what is known as a partial solar eclipse. This means that here, the Moon will cover up to about 93 percent of the Sun. In other countries, such as parts of Spain and Iceland, a total eclipse will occur.

Dragons and Demons as an Explanation

In ancient times, and to some extent even in the Middle Ages, people lacked an astronomical explanation for the sudden disappearance of daylight. Many ancient peoples viewed solar eclipses as supernatural phenomena and feared them. They were regarded as harbingers of impending disaster, or it was believed that the sun was under threat from hostile demons.

In ancient China, it was believed that a solar eclipse occurred when a celestial dragon attacked and devoured the sun. Chinese records of eclipses are among the oldest in the world and date back more than 4,000 years. One of them simply states: “The sun was eaten,” as stated in the “Encyclopædia Britannica” ."

To drive away the dragon and save the sun, people beat drums and made as much noise as possible during a solar eclipse. Since the sun always reappeared after this commotion, it’s easy to see why this custom endured for so long.

Depiction of Rahu, the serpent demon and the cause of solar and lunar eclipses. www.imago-images.de

According to the *Encyclopedia Britannica*, a legend in Hindu mythology explains a solar eclipse as follows: The serpent demon Rahu wanted to steal the elixir of immortality. But Vishnu, one of the most important gods in Hinduism and protector of the world, noticed the deception and cut off Rahu’s head.

Because Rahu had taken a sip of the potion beforehand, his head remained immortal. Ever since, he has been chasing after the sun and sometimes swallows it whole. But without a throat, he cannot keep it inside him, so the sun soon reappears.

Language, too, was influenced by ancient fears surrounding solar eclipses: The points where the Moon’s orbits intersect the plane of the Earth’s orbit—and near which eclipses can occur—are still called “dragon’s heads” in astronomy today. The period between two passages of the Moon through the Dragon’s Points is also called a “draconic month.”

Modern Conspiracy Theories

For centuries, solar eclipses were considered harbingers of war, famine, and the deaths of powerful rulers. It was only astronomers who demonstrated that they are natural, predictable celestial events.

Even today, falsehoods and conspiracy theories about the solar eclipse are circulating, especially on social media. Unlike earlier myths about dragons or demons, however, these stories revolve around allegedly secret government experiments, impending power outages, or the supposed cover-up of extraterrestrial activity.

Numerous conspiracy theories circulated surrounding the total solar eclipse in the U.S. in 2024. www.imago-images.de

That was also the case in 2024 during the total solar eclipse in the U.S. At the time, far-right activists and conspiracy theorists claimed that an elite group wanted to use the rare event to control the population or bring about political upheaval, as reported by the magazine “Wired" reported at the time.

Warnings about the end of the world, occult rituals, a state of emergency, or poison gas attacks also spread on Telegram, X, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Precautions taken by authorities in anticipation of the expected influx of visitors—such as warnings about overloaded cell phone networks—were intended to support security and infrastructure planning, but were interpreted as evidence of secret plans.

Speculation was also fueled by the simultaneous restart of the CERN particle accelerator and three NASA research rockets designed to study the effects of the eclipse on the atmosphere. Conspiracy theorists used this to concoct alleged “portals” and rituals. Religious interpretations of the end times also circulated.

No scientific evidence

One of the most widespread claims about solar eclipses, which has been circulating for years, is that harmful radiation is released during an eclipse that could harm adults or unborn children.

Another claim comes from the flat-Earth community: Because a solar eclipse is difficult to explain coherently according to their worldview, some adherents claim that NASA is staging or manipulating the observations. They sometimes interpret special protective glasses and warnings against looking directly at the sun not as safety measures, but as part of an alleged cover-up.

These conspiracy theories have been repeatedly debunked as false claims by experts in various media outlets have repeatedly been debunked as false claims. There is no scientifically sound evidence to support the claim that solar eclipses can influence individual destinies or predict future events.

"Project Anchor" with 40 million fatalities

A conspiracy theory is also circulating on social media in connection with Wednesday’s solar eclipse: Gravity on Earth is supposed to be suspended for seven seconds on Wednesday, August 12. The U.S. space agency NASA clearly refutes the rumor: The Earth will not lose its gravitational pull.

There are many videos circulating on TikTok about "Project Anchor." TikTok Screenshot

Behind the conspiracy theory lies the alleged secret “Project Anchor.” According to this theory, NASA has known for years about an impending “gravitational pause,” has been keeping it a secret, and has been building secret bunkers. Posts also mention up to 40 million deaths worldwide.

There is no evidence to support these claims. A NASA spokesperson told the fact-checking platform “Snopes" that Earth’s gravity is determined by the mass of the entire Earth system—including, among other things, the core, mantle, crust, oceans, water, and atmosphere. It cannot be spontaneously “turned off” for a few seconds.

However, there is a risk with every solar eclipse, even a partial one: Anyone looking directly at the sun must wear appropriate eye protection. The danger does not come from the eclipse itself, but from the sun’s radiation, which remains intense.