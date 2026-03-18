13 people died in the Betten cable car accident in the canton of Valais in July 1972. Keystone

One person died in a cable car accident in the Engelberg-Titlis ski resort on Wednesday. Such events are rare. This is also because of a devastating accident more than 50 years ago.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The accident in Engelberg was not the first fatal cable car accident in Switzerland.

In 1972, 13 people died in the Upper Valais.

Since then, the safety requirements for cable cars in Switzerland have been significantly tightened. Show more

The most serious gondola lift accident in Switzerland occurred on July 12, 1972: The cable of the cable car from Betten to Bettmeralp in the Upper Valais broke, the cabin hurtled back to the valley station and crashed there. 13 people were killed.

After the accident, confidence in the safety of cable cars fell drastically and regulations for cable cars were tightened. From then on, the installations were inspected more frequently.

Cable cars have a long tradition in Switzerland. After the opening of the first cable car in 1866, the boom in snow sports led to the construction of further cable cars, writes the Swiss Alpine Club on the history of Swiss cable cars.

Around 2400 cable car installations in Switzerland

Around 2,400 installations are currently in operation, as the Federal Office of Transport (FOT) writes on its website. The FOT is responsible for around 650 of these. The Intercantonal Concordat for Cableways and Ski Lifts (IKSS) is responsible for the supervision and control of installations with cantonal permits.

In the 2024 annual report, the IKSS wrote that the number of incidents and accidents had decreased significantly compared to previous years. According to the IKSS inspection body, twenty people were injured in 65 incidents and accidents in 2024.

Number of cable car accidents decreasing

25 of the accidents were due to passenger misconduct, eleven were caused by environmental factors and 29 fell into the "various causes" category, which includes technical faults, lack of maintenance and misconduct by operating personnel or third parties.

According to the Swiss Accident Insurance Fund Suva, one person loses their life in an accident at work in the cable car industry every year. In the same period, an average of four employees become disabled, according to Suva.