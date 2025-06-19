The canton of Zug has a particularly high number of expensive cars on the road. Symbolbild: Keystone

The Swiss cantons differ greatly in terms of car ownership. This has to do not only with wealth, but also with mobility habits.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The most expensive and heaviest cars in Switzerland are driven in the canton of Zug.

Vehicles are generally becoming more expensive in Switzerland: according to an analysis by insurer AXA, the average price has risen from CHF 44,000 to over CHF 50,000 since 2019.

The youngest cars are in Ticino (8.9 years old on average), while the oldest are in Schaffhausen, Bern and Appenzell Ausserrhoden (at least 11 years old on average). Show more

The most expensive cars are in the canton of Zug. At CHF 67,000, the average vehicle value there is almost 35 percent higher than the Swiss average. This is shown by an analysis by insurer AXA for the year 2024.

In second place is the canton of Schwyz with just over CHF 60,000, followed by Appenzell Innerrhoden with just under CHF 57,000. The cantons of Basel-Stadt, Graubünden, Zurich, Nidwalden, Basel-Land, Geneva, Obwalden, Aargau and Valais are also above the average.

According to the analysis, however, the cheapest cars are on the road in the western Swiss cantons of Neuchâtel, Jura and Fribourg. The average vehicle value there is between 44,000 and just over 45,000 francs, i.e. over 20,000 francs less than in the canton of Zug.

The darker the color, the more expensive the cars. AXA

Cars in Switzerland are becoming more expensive

The fact that the people of Zug and Schwyz have a preference for expensive and modern cars is probably due to their comparatively high level of wealth. In addition, the proportion of company cars is higher in Zug than in other cantons, which also raises the average.

A look at the figures from 2019 shows that cars are becoming more expensive in Switzerland. At that time, a car cost around CHF 44,000 on average. Five years later, it is over CHF 50,000, which is almost 14% more.

The ranking shows the average prices of insured cars, but the range is wide in all cantons. "The spectrum of insured cars ranges from models costing less than 10,000 francs to luxury cars worth several million francs," says Jérôme Pahud, Head of Mobility Insurance and member of AXA's Mobility Competence Center.

Schaffhausen, Bern and Appenzell Ausserrhoden rely on the tried and tested

The newest vehicles are on the road in the canton of Ticino, where cars are on average 8.9 years old, compared to 10.2 years across all cantons. The people of Zug are in second place - their cars are 9.1 years old on average. The people of Fribourg also seem to value new vehicles: Their cars follow in third place with an average age of 9.4 years.

The oldest cars drive around with Bernese, Schaffhausen and Appenzell Ausserrhoden license plates: on average, they are all at least 11 years old, i.e. at least two years older than those in the canton of Ticino.

Heavier cars in Zug, Graubünden and Schwyz

The canton of Zug also leads the rankings in terms of weight - and therefore probably also in terms of vehicle size. The cars there weigh almost 1700 kilograms on average. The cantons of Schwyz and Graubünden follow in second and third place, with vehicles weighing slightly more than 1600 kilograms.

"A higher vehicle weight indicates both larger vehicles in general and electric cars, which are increasingly on the road and tend to be heavier due to their battery," says Jérôme Pahud. The people of Neuchâtel, Ticino and Jura are opting for lighter and therefore smaller cars, with an average vehicle weight of just under 1500 kilograms each.

Neuchâtel residents drive across Switzerland 40 times a year

Cars are used the most in the canton of Neuchâtel. The people of Neuchâtel travel more than 14,000 kilometers by car each year, crossing Switzerland from east to west over 40 times. The cantons of Obwalden, Zug, Fribourg and Vaud follow close behind with an average annual mileage of just under 14,000. Cars are driven significantly less in the cantons of Geneva, Uri and Bern (around 12,000 kilometers per year).

The analysis shows AXA's vehicle portfolio as at 31.12.2024 and takes into account all passenger cars insured with AXA (including company cars, but excluding fleet contracts).