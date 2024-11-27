The biggest changes will be in western Switzerland. sda

SBB is changing its timetable on December 15, 2024. These are the most important changes.

There will be new night-time connections on long-distance and regional services and more connections to nearby countries.

The SBB timetable change on December 15 will bring improvements for commuters. More precisely: new night-time connections on long-distance and regional services and more connections to nearby countries. There will be selective improvements to commuter services.

In a press release, SBB writes: "The 2025 timetable brings the biggest timetable change in French-speaking Switzerland for over 20 years, new night-time connections and a record year of events throughout Switzerland."

The biggest timetable change in French-speaking Switzerland

According to SBB, the biggest timetable change is coming up in western Switzerland. The Lausanne suburb of Renens will become a long-distance stop. In future, two daily long-distance services will also stop in Bern Wankdorf on weekdays. This will enable shorter journeys for commuters and relieve pressure on the main stations

The aim is to increase punctuality and at the same time carry out the numerous construction works for the maintenance and expansion of the rail network.

In 2025, there will be a particularly large number of major events for which SBB will run extra trains. At the same time, there will be a lot of construction work throughout Switzerland and abroad.