The SBB timetable change on December 15 will bring improvements for commuters. More precisely: new night-time connections on long-distance and regional services and more connections to nearby countries. There will be selective improvements to commuter services.
In a press release, SBB writes: "The 2025 timetable brings the biggest timetable change in French-speaking Switzerland for over 20 years, new night-time connections and a record year of events throughout Switzerland."
The biggest timetable change in French-speaking Switzerland
According to SBB, the biggest timetable change is coming up in western Switzerland. The Lausanne suburb of Renens will become a long-distance stop. In future, two daily long-distance services will also stop in Bern Wankdorf on weekdays. This will enable shorter journeys for commuters and relieve pressure on the main stations
The aim is to increase punctuality and at the same time carry out the numerous construction works for the maintenance and expansion of the rail network.
In 2025, there will be a particularly large number of major events for which SBB will run extra trains. At the same time, there will be a lot of construction work throughout Switzerland and abroad.
The most important changes in brief:
There will be one additional train per direction on the Zurich-Munich route. This means that travelers will get to Munich two hours earlier in the morning and back to Zurich two hours later in the evening.
Around 1600 extra trains will also travel to major events such as the Eurovision Song Contest, the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 and the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival.
There will be a half-hourly service between St. Gallen and Sargans on long-distance services, which will be implemented in collaboration with the SOB.
There are additional IC5 connections between St. Gallen and Zurich.
There is a direct Saturday connection from Genève-Aéroport via Bern to Locarno.
As part of a pilot project, there will be night-time connections on the Bern-Olten-Zurich HB-Zurich Airport route on eight weekends and between Biel and Genève-Aéroport and between Fribourg/Freiburg / Sion and Genève-Aéroport on several weekends and public holidays.