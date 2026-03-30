The Ittiger municipal council is seething. Following the 2024 elections, the newly composed body in Ittigen BE has been unable to find a common line since 2025. Mediation led by Ladina Kirchen, the governor of the canton, is now set to help, as reported by Der Bund.
"Two meetings have already taken place, and a third will be held in April," municipal president Thomas Stauffer told the newspaper. However, details remain confidential. The supervisory authority also confirms the talks, but does not comment on the objectives.
The conflict became public at the municipal assembly in March. The audit committee (GPK) spoke of different management styles with consequences for the administration.
Criminal charges against unknown persons
Explosive: the municipality has filed criminal charges against persons unknown. According to Stauffer, it concerns "possible breaches of official secrecy and the possible violation of personal privacy". This was triggered by media reports about problems and departures in the administration. The GPK criticizes the "negative reporting" and suspects that "unlawful" information was leaked.
Politically, the procedure is causing controversy. The citizens' association sees the "Bantiger Post" as an opportunity for a fresh start "across party lines". The center-left camp clearly disagrees: the complaint misuses the judiciary for a "political ideological dispute", say the Greens. The SP and the center-right also warn of a "questionable view of our democratic state" and call for an independent investigation.