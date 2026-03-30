In Ittigen, the air is apparently thick in the municipal council. Google Street View

Internal tensions, public criticism and now legal action: The municipal council of Ittigen is in crisis. The parties are also arguing about how to deal with a suspected information leak.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you There has been disagreement on the municipal council in Ittigen BE since the 2024 elections.

Mediation is now underway under the direction of the governor.

A criminal complaint about possible breaches of official secrecy exacerbates the situation and leads to a political dispute about its legitimacy. Show more

The Ittiger municipal council is seething. Following the 2024 elections, the newly composed body in Ittigen BE has been unable to find a common line since 2025. Mediation led by Ladina Kirchen, the governor of the canton, is now set to help, as reported by Der Bund.

"Two meetings have already taken place, and a third will be held in April," municipal president Thomas Stauffer told the newspaper. However, details remain confidential. The supervisory authority also confirms the talks, but does not comment on the objectives.

The conflict became public at the municipal assembly in March. The audit committee (GPK) spoke of different management styles with consequences for the administration.

Criminal charges against unknown persons

Explosive: the municipality has filed criminal charges against persons unknown. According to Stauffer, it concerns "possible breaches of official secrecy and the possible violation of personal privacy". This was triggered by media reports about problems and departures in the administration. The GPK criticizes the "negative reporting" and suspects that "unlawful" information was leaked.

Politically, the procedure is causing controversy. The citizens' association sees the "Bantiger Post" as an opportunity for a fresh start "across party lines". The center-left camp clearly disagrees: the complaint misuses the judiciary for a "political ideological dispute", say the Greens. The SP and the center-right also warn of a "questionable view of our democratic state" and call for an independent investigation.

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