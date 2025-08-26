The municipality of Glarus is once again turning to the red pencil: after an initial savings package, further measures are now to help reduce the structural deficit of CHF 4 million - including drastic cuts.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the first savings package in March, the municipality of Glarus has decided on 20 further measures.

The municipal council aims to eliminate the structural deficit of around CHF 4 million by 2027.

Planned measures include cuts in the school sector and municipal services. Show more

The municipality of Glarus must make savings. The financial situation is so serious that the municipal council was forced to introduce a drastic savings program in March.

The Dreieck ski lift is to be sold or dismantled. A total of six village and mountain inns are to be transferred to private owners. The same applies to the allotment gardens: if they cannot be sold, they will be closed. The Ygruben swimming pool could only be operated this summer because the Glarner Gemeinnützige foundation provided a deficit guarantee of 150,000 francs.

But that's not enough: on Tuesday, the municipal council announced the next savings package. Among other things, it wants to do away with the staff party, merge forestry districts and reduce the opening hours of the day care centers.

The new package comprises a total of 20 measures. Many of them affect the school, for example school swimming is to be cut by CHF 80,000 a year. In addition, if a teacher is absent, childcare will no longer be offered on the first two afternoons. Annual savings potential: 20,000 francs.

"Tax increase indispensable"

With the "Healthy municipal finances" project, the municipality aims to eliminate the structural deficit of around CHF 4 million by the 2027 budget year. At the same time, the attractiveness of the location and the financial autonomy of the municipality are to be secured.

This requires a combination of reducing expenditure, increasing income and restricting investment. "An increase in the municipal tax rate is also essential," writes the municipal council in a statement.

The population will have the final say at the municipal assembly on November 28. Even at the last municipal meeting, when the budget was not even on the agenda, most of the speeches revolved around the precarious financial situation. Accordingly, anyone who predicts heated debates in the fall is not a prophet.