After the fatal fire in Crans-Montana, a long-standing bar owner makes serious accusations against the local authorities. He describes inadequate controls and a lack of consequences in terms of fire safety.

Following the devastating fire in a bar in the luxury Valais ski resort of Crans-Montana, structural issues are increasingly coming into focus alongside the cause of the fire. How strictly are fire safety regulations monitored? And how consistently do the authorities take action when deficiencies are discovered?

A bar operator from Crans-Montana, who has been working in the resort for around ten years and wishes to remain anonymous, paints a critical picture for the German news portal "FOCUS online". He describes his experiences with the controls as minimal: "I have been checked exactly twice in ten years. After the opening, someone from the municipality came and told me what I should change. Then he came again to check the conversions. That was it."

His description of how possible infringements were dealt with is particularly explosive. Due to structural restrictions, he was only allowed to receive a maximum of 60 guests in the indoor area. However, he was never promised any sanctions. "The people from the municipality literally said at the time: If I violate this, there are no penalties. But if something happens, I alone will have to bear the consequences," says the restaurateur.

Municipal president reacts brusquely to questions

He is still surprised that a high-priced vacation resort like Crans-Montana is so lax when it comes to safety issues. "Not everything in the building where my bar is located complies with fire safety regulations. But the municipality takes little interest in this."

After the fire at "Le Constellation", these failings suddenly became apparent to many. The insider asks questions that also concern others in the village: "Where were the fire extinguishers? Were there any fire extinguishers at all?" The personal consequences of the accident were dramatic. "I know one of the most seriously injured people. 60 percent of her skin is burnt. It's just terrible."

Municipal president Nicolas Feraud is now also under pressure. At a press conference, he pointed out that inspections take place "every year or two". He did not say when the property in question was last inspected. According to reports, he responded brusquely to questions from media representatives: "Who are you to demand such a thing?"

The criminal investigation is currently being handled by the Valais judiciary. Attorney General Pilloud explained that the ongoing investigations must first be concluded. Additional measures such as a ban on sparklers or stricter requirements for bars are not yet an issue.