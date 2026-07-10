The heat wave has Switzerland firmly in its grip. The weather will remain typical of midsummer in the coming days, before temperatures rise significantly again early next week. Conditions may not begin to ease until toward the end of the week.

Now it's getting even hotter The next heat wave is sweeping across Switzerland with full force

Here's what it's all about Switzerland should expect temperatures between 30 and 37 degrees at least through the middle of next week.

Thunderstorms are usually confined to the Alps and bring only localized cooling.

It won't be until the end of next week that we'll see a noticeable drop in temperature, with more showers and thunderstorms. Summary created with

The heat wave will continue unabated over the weekend. As early as Friday, temperatures in the lowlands will rise to 30 to 34 degrees. The sun will shine widely across the region; only along the main Alpine ridge and in the eastern Bernese Oberland are isolated heat thunderstorms possible in the evening.

Saturday will also start out sunny. As the day progresses, cumulus clouds will increasingly form over the Alps, before severe thunderstorms develop, particularly in the Bernese Oberland. Isolated local thunderstorms are also possible in the Bernese Mittelland in the evening. Highs will again range between 30 and 34 degrees.

On Sunday, the weather will once again be mostly sunny. A few high clouds and harmless cumulus clouds over the mountains will do little to dampen the midsummer feel. Temperatures will again reach 30 to 34 degrees.

Temperatures could reach 37 degrees on Tuesday

It will get even hotter at the start of the new week. On Monday, temperatures of 31 to 35 degrees are possible in many areas. Isolated heat thunderstorms may form over the mountains in the afternoon, but no major changes in the weather are expected.

Extreme temperatures are expected again in Switzerland in the coming days. MeteoSwiss

Meteorologists expect the heat wave to peak on Tuesday. Temperatures will then rise to 33 to 37 degrees in some areas. Although isolated thunderstorms will develop over the Alps even then, they will not bring widespread cooling.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the weather will remain similar. Temperatures will again reach 30 to 35 degrees. Severe thunderstorms may develop throughout the day, especially in the Alps.

As things stand now, a change in the weather is not expected until Friday. Conditions are then expected to become more variable, with increasing showers and, in some cases, severe thunderstorms. At the same time, high temperatures will drop to 25 to 30 degrees.