The city of Baden is already losing its next restaurant, "Bones". The "Spedition" restaurant only had to close in April.

In April, the restaurant "Spedition" in the Merkerareal in Baden AG had to close its doors. Now another well-known restaurant in the city is following suit: "Bones" on Lindenplatz has filed for insolvency, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".

The "Bones" was known for its meat specialties and was a popular place for locals and visitors to go. The news has hit the local gastronomy scene correspondingly hard.

The reasons for the insolvency are not known in detail. The operators have not yet responded to inquiries from the "Aargauer Zeitung". However, the restaurant's website is marked with a large "CLOSED". And on Google, the restaurant is marked as "permanently closed".

According to the Aargau official gazette of August 5, Restaurant Bones GmbH filed for bankruptcy on July 31. After four years of operation, the brief era on Mellingerstrasse has come to an end.

