The number of cultural professionals in Switzerland has decreased. (symbolic image) Keystone

Around 282,000 people were employed in the cultural sector in Switzerland in 2025. This was 4.8 percent fewer than in the previous year, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office on Friday.

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The decline in the number of people working in the cultural sector is comparable to that during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019 and 2020, writes the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). The decline was greater among male cultural professionals, Swiss nationals and in Latin Switzerland than in the comparison groups.

The FSO defines the concept of culture relatively broadly in the data from the Swiss Labor Force Survey. In addition to actual cultural workers such as musicians or visual artists, the cultural economy also includes workers without an actual cultural profession, such as accountants in a museum, and creative workers such as graphic designers in the non-cultural economy.

Dissatisfied with the financial situation

According to the FSO report, cultural professionals were less satisfied with their income and living conditions in 2024 than the overall average of the working population.

While a fifth of the overall average working population stated that they were not very satisfied or not satisfied at all, this figure was over a quarter among cultural professionals.

The FSO will publish detailed data on income on June 25.