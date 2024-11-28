After three months of closure, the cult restaurant "Öpfelchammer" in Zurich reopens under new management. (archive picture) Bild: Keystone

After a three-month break, the traditional "Oepfelchammer" restaurant in Niederdorf is reopening its doors under new management. Guests can look forward to culinary delights and the famous bar acrobatics.

This news certainly comes as a surprise, but for many Zurich residents it is very positive. After an unexpected closure in October, the "Oepfelchammer" in Zurich's Niederdorf district will reopen its doors in January. The traditional wine bar, known for its unique atmosphere and famous bar acrobatics, will be taken over by a new host.

The previous operators abruptly announced their withdrawal in mid-October. They stated on their website: "Our restaurant will be closed with immediate effect. Unfortunately for good." Hosts Thomas Trautweiler and Christian Gretener thus announced the end of the traditional Zurich restaurant.

The restaurant could probably not continue to cover its costs. This news came as a surprise to many regulars and left a big gap in Zurich's restaurant scene.

New host brings a breath of fresh air

This gap has now been filled, as a new host will take over the helm when the restaurant reopens in January. The new boss knows the restaurant inside out, as it is the owner Andreas Himstedt himself. Together with a young chef, he wants to run the cult restaurant with a "mix of historical heritage and innovative cuisine".

A place full of history

The "Oepfelchammer" is not only known for its wines, but also for its beam acrobatics, where guests try to hang from a beam. Those who manage to climb over the beam in the parlor and tip a glass of wine in the air are allowed to immortalize themselves on one of the walls of the restaurant. This tradition will continue under the new host - thus preserving an important tradition.

