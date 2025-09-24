The initiators advertise with photos of children on a poster in Herisau AR. blue News

Masks, tests and vaccinations in schools without parental consent? This is exactly what the "Child Protection Initiative" in Appenzell Ausserrhoden wants to ban - and is causing a stir shortly before the vote.

Petar Marjanović

In the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden, the so-called "child protection initiative" will be put to the vote on Sunday. It brings the pandemic issue back to the table - and brings back memories of the heated policy debates of five years ago.

Specifically, the initiative calls for an amendment to the cantonal primary school law - as a "general suggestion". This means that it does not prescribe exactly what a new article should look like, but only what it should contain. The focus is on demands against protective measures in the event of epidemics.

Masks, tests, medical examinations and vaccinations should not be allowed to be propagated - and above all should not be ordered without the consent of parents or guardians. If this consent is refused, this should not result in any disadvantages for the children.

Initiative by SVP and fundamental rights activists

The initiative is supported by citizens, some organized in the "Friends of the Constitution", others as teachers - or active in the SVP. One of them is Reto Sonderegger from Herisau AR. In an interview with blue News, he says: "Our initiative tends to be hushed up."

The initiative does not enjoy much visibility in the canton. There are only a few posters - like here at the Obere Fabrik in Herisau AR. blue News

The media hardly report on it, and there is also a lack of political support. Only two cantonal parties - the SVP and SP - had even adopted slogans, both of which were "No". The only support came from a regional section of the SVP and the Young Party. Neither the government nor parliament backed the initiative.

So why the initiative anyway? Sonderegger explains: "We want to prepare for the next pandemic." The aim is to draw the right conclusions from coronavirus - also because the federal Epidemics Act is currently being revised. "Experience has shown that protective measures at schools were not necessary. Children and young people were not drivers of the pandemic. At most, they caused trouble."

And doesn't the initiative accelerate the risk of a future epidemic? "Children were not the drivers," counters Sonderegger. When asked whether he was only concerned about children or whether he was criticizing the measures in general, he replies curtly: "The initiative only affects children and young people." Then, after a short pause, he adds: "Personally, I was also critical of the measures for adults. But that's not the issue here."

Government warns of problems with federal law

If the initiative is accepted, the government and parliament would have to draft a new law against their own will - which in turn could be put to the people in a referendum. An end to the discussion is therefore by no means guaranteed. The government also warns in the referendum booklet that federal law could override cantonal law in the event of a pandemic. If the federal government were to decide on measures based on the Epidemics Act, the canton would have to implement them.

The initiative would have to be implemented by the government and parliament. In the picture: Director of Education Susann Metzger (independent). KEYSTONE

Sonderegger disagrees: "If that were really the case, our initiative would have been declared invalid." He also points out that the Covid measures in schools are based on cantonal law.

It remains to be seen how the Appenzell electorate will decide. In the cantons of Thurgau and Bern, similar initiatives have already failed due to the signature hurdle. In Nidwalden, however, it came to a vote - and ended with a clear rejection: 86.9 percent no.