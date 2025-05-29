The natural disaster in Blatten VS is also attracting a great deal of international interest. German and French broadcasters have sent special correspondents to the Lötschental. And the images of the buried village are going around the world.
The German media are present with numerous teams: journalists from the television channels ARD, ZDF and RTL have traveled to the Upper Valais especially for the event. The tabloid newspaper "Bild" had already sent a reporter to the site last week.
International headlines
French broadcaster France 2 has been reporting on the Upper Valais drama since Wednesday evening and devoted more than two minutes to the landslide in its 1 p.m. news program on Thursday. TF1 did the same with its own report. The BBC (UK) and CNN (USA) also reported on the collapse of the Birch Glacier.
Photos of the disaster can also be found on social networks and websites in Germany, Spain, France, the UK, Italy, Luxembourg and Romania, as well as in more distant countries such as Brazil, the USA and Vietnam.