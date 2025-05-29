  1. Residential Customers
Glacier collapse in the Lötschental The pictures from Blatten go around the world

SDA

29.5.2025 - 17:02

Valais cantonal councillor Christophe Darbellay (l) and state councillor Mathias Reynard speak to the media in the disaster area.
KEYSTONE/Alessandro della Valle

The collapse of the Birch Glacier in Upper Valais is a hot topic far beyond Switzerland's borders. Numerous international media are reporting - pictures and videos are going around the world.

29.05.2025, 17:02

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The collapse of the Birch Glacier in Upper Valais is also making international headlines - pictures and videos of the natural disaster are going around the world.
  • The glacier collapse is a top topic in numerous international newspapers and TV stations.
  • The German media are present with numerous teams. Journalists from the television channels ARD, ZDF and RTL have traveled all the way to the Upper Valais.
Show more

The natural disaster in Blatten VS is also attracting a great deal of international interest. German and French broadcasters have sent special correspondents to the Lötschental. And the images of the buried village are going around the world.

The German media are present with numerous teams: journalists from the television channels ARD, ZDF and RTL have traveled to the Upper Valais especially for the event. The tabloid newspaper "Bild" had already sent a reporter to the site last week.

International headlines

French broadcaster France 2 has been reporting on the Upper Valais drama since Wednesday evening and devoted more than two minutes to the landslide in its 1 p.m. news program on Thursday. TF1 did the same with its own report. The BBC (UK) and CNN (USA) also reported on the collapse of the Birch Glacier.

Glacier fall in Blatten VS.

Glacier fall in Blatten VS"We've known since yesterday that the worst case could happen": Lonza could overflow overnight

The glacier collapse in the Upper Valais was a top topic in numerous international media - like here in the British "Guardian".
The glacier collapse in the Upper Valais was a top topic in numerous international media - like here in the British "Guardian".
Screenshot

All the major European newspapers wrote about the drama in Blatten in their daily editions. The landslide was a topic in the Italian "Corriere della Sera", the British "Guardian", the French "Figaro" and "Le Monde " as well as the American "New York Times".

Photos of the disaster can also be found on social networks and websites in Germany, Spain, France, the UK, Italy, Luxembourg and Romania, as well as in more distant countries such as Brazil, the USA and Vietnam.

