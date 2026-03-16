Almost a week after the fatal Postbus fire in Kerzers FR, new details are coming to light. Investigators have now confirmed, among other things, that the bus doors opened normally after the vehicle came to a standstill.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Six people died and several others were injured in the Postbus fire in Kerzers FR.

Investigations now show that the bus doors opened normally after the vehicle came to a standstill.

The authorities currently assume that the suspected perpetrator acted alone. Show more

Almost a week after the fire tragedy in Kerzers in the canton of Fribourg, the authorities have published new findings on the accident.

At the time of the fire, there were nine people in the Postbus: the driver, seven passengers and the suspected perpetrator.

The final outcome is dramatic. Six people lost their lives, three passengers were injured and were able to escape from the bus. According to the authorities, a 56-year-old woman is still in a critical condition in hospital.

In addition, two other people outside the bus were slightly injured when they tried to help the victims.

Bus doors functioned normally according to investigations

It was unclear for a long time whether the doors of the vehicle could be opened during the fire. According to the police, technical investigations now show that the bus was equipped with two passenger doors that opened normally after the vehicle came to a standstill.

According to the findings so far, the problem was that the fire had already broken out while the bus was in motion. "The doors could only open once the vehicle had come to a complete standstill", according to the investigators' statement.

Authorities assume extended suicide

Investigations to date indicate that the alleged perpetrator acted alone. The authorities are currently assuming an extended suicide. However, the exact background to the crime remains unclear.

The man was known to the child and adult protection authority (KESB) of the canton of Bern and was under administrative guardianship there.

However, according to the authorities, there were no indications that he could pose a danger to himself or others.

He was only registered with the police for violations of the Narcotics Act.

The criminal investigation is still being conducted by the responsible public prosecutor's office. The aim is to fully clarify the exact circumstances of the tragedy.

A care team was set up for relatives and those affected immediately after the incident. The crisis hotline set up at the time has since been deactivated.