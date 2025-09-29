Zurich residents have accepted the SP initiative for a cheaper public transport season ticket. (archive image) sda

With a clear majority of 63.13 percent, Zurich voters have approved the SP initiative for a discounted annual VBZ travelcard. The six most important questions and answers.

Lea Oetiker

The most important questions and answers:

What exactly does a 365-franc season ticket mean?

In future, an annual season ticket for zone 110 in 2nd class will only cost 365 francs for adults - the equivalent of one franc per day. The current price is 809 francs, which means a reduction of 444 francs. The fare will also fall significantly for children and young people: instead of CHF 586, they will only pay CHF 185 per year.

When will the season ticket apply?

It is still unclear when the season ticket will be introduced. The city council is now faced with the task of fleshing out the initiative. According to Michael Baumer, Head of the Department of Industrial Operations, it is likely to take at least one to two years before a corresponding bill is discussed in the city parliament, as theTages-Anzeigernewspaper writes.

Numerous questions are still unanswered - and it cannot be ruled out that the final form will be put to the voters again at a later date.

Who will benefit?

All residents of Zurich will receive the discounted travelcard - regardless of their income. However, commuters who work in the city but live outside it will continue to pay the regular price.

How do you get a cheaper public transport travelcard?

How exactly the discount is to be implemented must first be worked out. One possible way of implementing the discount would be to distribute public transport vouchers to households, similar to the waste disposal vouchers, explained City Councillor Michael Baumer at a press conference.

He also explained that it would have to be examined whether the focus should really be on the annual season ticket or whether cheaper individual tickets would also be an option.

What if you have a GA travelcard?

Anyone who uses another annual public transport travelcard, such as a GA travelcard, should also be able to benefit from the discount. How exactly this will be implemented is still unclear.

How much will the travelcard cost the city?

According to Baumer, the discount would cost the city around CHF 140 million a year. However, it remains unclear exactly where this money would come from.

The SP, which launched the initiative, estimates that it will cost around CHF 110 million per year. The actual amount would also depend heavily on how many residents actually use the discounted travelcard.