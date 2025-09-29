In Switzerland, the obligation to pay tax on imputed rental value for owner-occupied residential property will be abolished in future. (Archive image) sda

On Sunday, Swiss voters decided to abolish the imputed rental value - 57.7 percent voted in favor. What blue News readers say about the result.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Yesterday, Sunday, the proposal to abolish the imputed rental value was approved by 57.7 percent.

The victory at the ballot box went to the Homeowners' Association, supported by business associations as well as the SVP, FDP and Center Party.

Anyone living in their own apartment or house in Switzerland will no longer have to pay tax on imputed rental value in future. On Sunday, 57.7 percent approved the proposal to abolish the imputed rental value.

The victory at the ballot box went to the homeowners' association, supported by business associations as well as the SVP, FDP and Center Party. This is despite the fact that homeowners in Switzerland are clearly in the minority compared to renters. With a campaign budget of around seven million francs, they nevertheless succeeded in bringing down the controversial imputed rental value.

"Finally this old braid has been cut off"

blue News readers also have an opinion on the abolition of the imputed rental value. User Betty151 writes: "Finally this old braid has been cut off. Now to the tenants' demands: They have no maintenance costs to pay and also no mortgage interest, these two expenses remain with the owners of houses or apartments and, depending on the situation, can amount to approximately the same amount as a rent. If rents were to become tax deductible, owners would also have to be allowed to deduct their expenses again, so stop making claims that are not justified."

And Schnidi72 is also happy about the result: "Wow, miracles still happen. Owner-occupied rental value gone. Owners have been waiting for this since 1934."

zueribernzueri thinks: "How can it be that a tax from 1933 can only be abolished in 2025 by emergency law and a vote was still necessary for this. I don't know anyone who has ever voted to extend this emergency tax so that it could legally be collected until today. I would be happy to be enlightened."

"The state will not be able to do without this money"

However, not everyone agrees with the abolition of the imputed rental value. User Bohnenstange is not quite so positive about the result and writes: "Once again, the winners are the rich. And the losers, the poor. What an embarrassing, anti-social country, this Switzerland!"

Sevele thinks: "Well, the state will probably not be able to do without this money. It needs it to continue selling this money abroad! So they'll just take it somewhere else, for example from the people as a whole, with more taxes etc. They'll think of something!"

robbingwood0815 also writes: "To those who have, shall be given. The cantons will have to make up the missing contributions." And user Wolf1963 says: "Don't get too excited, the politicians will invent a new tax to fleece us again. Tenants shouldn't write too loudly, nothing will be taken away from them. It's the landlords' turn to do something for you."