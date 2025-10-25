  1. Residential Customers
TCS warns The risk of accidents increases significantly at night in the fall

25.10.2025 - 09:53

The TCS recommends applying all-round visible markings such as reflective strips to clothing. (archive picture)
The TCS recommends applying all-round visible markings such as reflective strips to clothing. (archive picture)
According to the TCS, the winter season increases the risk of road traffic accidents as more people are out and about in the dark. Visible clothing and reflectors can save crucial seconds.

25.10.2025, 12:01

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • According to the TCS, wintertime increases the risk of accidents as more people are driving in the dark.
  • The danger can increase significantly in rain or snow.
  • The TCS recommends reflective clothing and bright accessories to be more visible.
Show more

With fall and the change to winter time, driving at night becomes more dangerous. The risk of accidents for pedestrians, cyclists and scooter riders triples in the dark and can increase tenfold in rain or snow.

This is because the changeover to winter time leads to more journeys in the dark, as the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) announced on Saturday. The TCS bases this on figures from the Swiss Accident Insurance Fund (Suva).

With a few simple gestures, however, this risk can be greatly reduced, it continues: A person dressed in dark clothing is only visible from a distance of 25 meters, whereas with bright or fluorescent colors, it is visible from 40 meters and with reflective or luminous elements from up to 140 meters. "These additional meters account for several crucial seconds in which a driver has to react," as TCS experts wrote.

Markings visible 360 degrees

The TCS also recommends installing markings that are visible from all sides: Reflective strips on clothing, bags or shoes for pedestrians, front and rear lights and reflectors for cyclists, reflective vests and stickers for scooters. A luminous helmet or bright accessories complete the protection. These precautionary measures also make sense during the day when visibility is impaired by fog, rain or snow.

To mark the 19th Day of Light on November 6, the TCS is launching its "Made visible" campaign to remind everyone how important it is to see and be seen.

