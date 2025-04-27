Drivers over 80 have a higher risk of accidents. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

Anyone over the age of 80 who drives a car is at a significantly higher risk of having an accident - women even more often than men. This is the result of a new analysis by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

Sven Ziegler

A new analysis by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) shows: Drivers aged 80 and over cause significantly more accidents than younger age groups, measured in terms of kilometers driven. The accident rate for women over 80 is particularly high - it is around 50 percent higher than for men of the same age. The "Sonntagszeitung" was the first to report on this.

For the first time, the analysis combined police-registered accidents with personal injury with individual annual mileage and current population statistics. This made it possible to record the accident risk more realistically.

In absolute terms, the elderly are less likely to be involved in accidents due to their lower mileage. However, in relation to the distance driven, they are affected disproportionately often.

Less driving experience as a reason?

The 18 to 24 age group also has a high accident rate - in this case due to a lack of driving experience and risky behavior.

The Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU) emphasizes that older people are more vulnerable in accidents. They are also more likely to drive on complex urban roads. However, the BFU rejects blanket driving bans for the elderly and instead relies on voluntary measures such as driver training and an online safety check for self-assessment.

According to the BFU, one reason for the higher accident rate among older women could be that they drive less often overall and therefore have less driving experience.