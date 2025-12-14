Police called on people in the Reconvilier region on Sunday to stay indoors as they search for a dangerous armed criminal. Keystone

Partial all-clear: The Bern cantonal police have continued to search for a "probably armed and dangerous" man. However, there is no longer any immediate danger in the area of Reconvilier BE.

Keystone-SDA SDA

There are indications that the man has left the area with an unknown destination, the Bern cantonal police announced on the short message service X on Sunday evening. The main road between Reconvilier and Tavannes is open again.

(6) Des indices montrent que l'homme serait parti du secteur de Reconvilier vers une destination inconnue. La route principale entre Reconvilier et Tavannes est à nouveau ouverte. Il n'y a plus d'indice d'un danger imminent dans ce secteur. — Police cantonale bernoise (@PoliceBerne) December 14, 2025

At the same time, the police released further details about the circumstances: The man, aged between 30 and 40, is said to have fled after an argument in Tavannes BE. According to witnesses, shots were fired in a building without anyone being injured. However, the information is still unconfirmed.