  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Partial all-clear The search for an armed man in the Bernese Jura continues

SDA

14.12.2025 - 18:19

Police called on people in the Reconvilier region on Sunday to stay indoors as they search for a dangerous armed criminal.
Police called on people in the Reconvilier region on Sunday to stay indoors as they search for a dangerous armed criminal.
Keystone

Partial all-clear: The Bern cantonal police have continued to search for a "probably armed and dangerous" man. However, there is no longer any immediate danger in the area of Reconvilier BE.

Keystone-SDA

14.12.2025, 18:19

14.12.2025, 18:30

There are indications that the man has left the area with an unknown destination, the Bern cantonal police announced on the short message service X on Sunday evening. The main road between Reconvilier and Tavannes is open again.

At the same time, the police released further details about the circumstances: The man, aged between 30 and 40, is said to have fled after an argument in Tavannes BE. According to witnesses, shots were fired in a building without anyone being injured. However, the information is still unconfirmed.