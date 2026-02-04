As part of the annual siren test, 7200 mobile and stationary sirens in Switzerland are checked to ensure they are working properly. (archive picture) sda

Sirens will be sounding throughout Switzerland this afternoon. During the annual nationwide test, the general alarm and the water alarm will be checked - accompanied by a message via the Alertswiss app.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Wednesday at 1.30 pm and 2.00 pm, around 7200 sirens will be tested throughout Switzerland, accompanied by a message via the Alertswiss app.

The general alarm with ascending and descending wailing tones and the water alarm with low continuous tones in a fixed rhythm will be tested.

Sirens outside of an announced test mean a real danger and require immediate compliance with the authorities' instructions. Show more

Don't be alarmed - it will be loud throughout Switzerland this afternoon. At 1.30 pm and again at 2.00 pm, around 7200 stationary and mobile sirens will be tested throughout the country. Both the general alarm and the water alarm will be tested. At the same time, a message is also triggered via the Alertswiss app.

The general alarm is easy to recognize: a regular ascending and descending wailing sound that lasts for one minute. The water alarm sounds different - it consists of twelve low continuous tones, each lasting 20 seconds, with a 10-second pause in between.

Important to know: If these alarms sound outside of an announced siren test, this means that there is a real danger to the population. The authorities' instructions must then be followed immediately.